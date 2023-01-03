“Ashwin will help Adam Zampa master this dismissal” – Fans react as Rajasthan Royals spinner tries Mankad in BBL

Australian spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday tried to Mankad out Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers while representing the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
The incident took place in the 20th over when Zampa took the bails off as Rogers backed up too far. The batter was given not-out by the TV umpire because the bowler’s arm had gone past the vertical. He completed the action without letting go of the ball.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace pacer Ravichandran Ashwin starting to trend on Twitter. It's worth mentioning that the off-spinner ran out Jos Buttler for backing up too far in IPL 2019. The two players now play for the same franchise in the IPL.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the incident:
As far as the match is concerned, Zampa finished his spell with figures of 4/18 to restrict Renegades to 141/7.
RR rope in Adam Zampa for IPL 2023
The Rajasthan Royals have bought nine players, including Adam Zampa, for IPL 2023. The leg-spinner was bought for Rs 1.5 crore. So far, he has picked up 21 wickets in 14 IPL games at an economy rate of 7.74.
The 30-year-old, however, is likely to warm the bench, with Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal key contenders in the playing XI.
Players bought - Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (INR 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (INR 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), KM Asif (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 20 lakh), Abdul PA (INR 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (INR 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore)
RR retentions - Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and KC Cariappa.
The Sanju Samson-led franchise finished as the runners-up in IPL 2022. RR, who won the inaugural IPL trophy, will look to finally lift their second trophy in IPL 2023.