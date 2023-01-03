“Ashwin will help Adam Zampa master this dismissal” – Fans react as Rajasthan Royals spinner tries Mankad in BBL

Australian spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday tried to Mankad out Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers while representing the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The incident took place in the 20th over when Zampa took the bails off as Rogers backed up too far. The batter was given not-out by the TV umpire because the bowler’s arm had gone past the vertical. He completed the action without letting go of the ball.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace pacer Ravichandran Ashwin starting to trend on Twitter. It's worth mentioning that the off-spinner ran out Jos Buttler for backing up too far in IPL 2019. The two players now play for the same franchise in the IPL.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the incident:

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Zampa will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Ashwin had a similar case with Rajasthan there.



Adam Zampa tried to 'Mankad' there but it's given not out in the Big Bash.Zampa will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Ashwin had a similar case with Rajasthan there. #BBL12 Adam Zampa tried to 'Mankad' there but it's given not out in the Big Bash. Zampa will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Ashwin had a similar case with Rajasthan there. #BBL12 https://t.co/jdvcojwSMy

Mbappú @Mbappu_

Non-strikers shivering 🥶🤣 @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin and Zampa playing together for RR 🥵🥵🥵Non-strikers shivering 🥶🤣 @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin and Zampa playing together for RR 🥵🥵🥵Non-strikers shivering 🥶🤣

Maddy @EvilRashford @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin will help Adam Zampa master this dismissal. @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin will help Adam Zampa master this dismissal. 👍

Kyle Wilson. @pies1982 @Quartermain10 Before zampa tries that maybe he should know the rules. @Quartermain10 Before zampa tries that maybe he should know the rules.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Well tried though. Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Adam Zampa with a run out at non striker's end, but it's not out! Adam Zampa with a run out at non striker's end, but it's not out! https://t.co/Phrd6Q6B1t I feel for Zampa,man failed to execute the dismissal and he'll now have to bear with all the moral policing he is gonna get for next few days.Well tried though. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… I feel for Zampa,man failed to execute the dismissal and he'll now have to bear with all the moral policing he is gonna get for next few days.Well tried though. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Brydon Coverdale @brydoncoverdale I score Adam Zampa 10/10 for guts and 0/10 for execution. I score Adam Zampa 10/10 for guts and 0/10 for execution.

As far as the match is concerned, Zampa finished his spell with figures of 4/18 to restrict Renegades to 141/7.

Melbourne Stars @StarsBBL



Chasing 142 for the win at the MCG



#BBL12 The stage is set.Chasing 142 for the win at the MCG The stage is set. Chasing 142 for the win at the MCG 👊 #BBL12 https://t.co/LmEnOD7bIL

RR rope in Adam Zampa for IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals have bought nine players, including Adam Zampa, for IPL 2023. The leg-spinner was bought for Rs 1.5 crore. So far, he has picked up 21 wickets in 14 IPL games at an economy rate of 7.74.

The 30-year-old, however, is likely to warm the bench, with Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal key contenders in the playing XI.

Players bought - Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (INR 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (INR 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), KM Asif (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 20 lakh), Abdul PA (INR 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (INR 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore)

RR retentions - Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and KC Cariappa.

The Sanju Samson-led franchise finished as the runners-up in IPL 2022. RR, who won the inaugural IPL trophy, will look to finally lift their second trophy in IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes