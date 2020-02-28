Asia XI vs World XI: 3 Indian players who have missed out from the Asian squad

Asia XI will take on World XI in the two T20I matches organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on March 21st and 22nd at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka to celebrate the birth centenary of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. With the final of 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) being scheduled on March 22nd, Pakistani players haven't been named in the Asia XI squad as they will be busy in their PSL duties. The squads of both Asia XI and World XI look formidable and it promises to be an entertaining affair for the fans across the globe.

The Asia XI comprises of six Indian players - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shikhar Dhawan. While Shami, Pant, Kuldeep and Dhawan will be available for both the games, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (participation is subjected to confirmation) are likely to feature in one of the two matches. Though six Indian players have made the cut in Asia XI, several top Indian players haven't been named in the squad announced by BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon. On that note, let us look at three Indian players who have missed out on a spot in Asia XI.

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly the most successful skipper of all time having won the ICC Cricket T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, Test Championship mace, Asia Cup, IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20. He enjoys immense popularity among the cricketing fraternity across the globe given his fiery batting, in-depth knowledge about the game, captaincy records and calm demeanour under pressure. 'Captain Cool' was last seen in action during India's heart-breaking semi-final loss against New Zealand at Manchester during 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, the 38-year old will be making his much-awaited comeback after eight long months during the upcoming edition of IPL which kicks-off on March 29th at Wankhede Stadium with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Men in Yellow in the season13 opener. Dhoni was a part of the Asia XI during the three-match ODI series against Africa XI during 2007 Afro-Asia Cup which was held in Bengaluru and Chennai. Having managed 2 and 33 runs in the first two games, the wicket-keeper batsman unleashed his best at Chepauk in the third and final fixture of the series.

Dhoni's man of the match winning knock (139* off 97 balls) comprised fifteen fours and five sixes. Given his immense experience and credentials, he should have been made the cut for the upcoming Asia XI vs World XI fixtures to be played at Dhaka. Unfortunately, the 2007 Afro-Asia Cup winner and two-time Asia Cup winning skipper (ODI format in 2010, T20I format in 2016) will not be seen in action during the two matches between star-studded Asia XI and World XI teams.

