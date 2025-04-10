Axar Patel vs Ravindra Jadeja - comparing their stats after 153 IPL matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, with 23 matches already played. While some teams have shown promise, others have appeared vulnerable. Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) have been impressive, winning all three of their matches so far.

On the other hand, five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced struggles, securing only one win out of their five games. Despite these contrasting starts to their campaigns, both teams boast some of the finest Indian spin-bowling all-rounders, with Axar Patel for DC and Ravindra Jadeja for CSK.

While Jadeja has been a prominent figure in international cricket for the past 15 years, Axar has also been steadily raising his game, emerging as a reliable match-winner for every team he plays for. On that note, in this article, we will compare the statistics of these two players after 153 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja after 153 IPL matches

Batting statistics

#1 Most runs

Axar Patel made his IPL debut in the 2014 season and has since played in 153 matches, scoring 1,696 runs across 115 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Axar Patel 153 115 1696 Ravindra Jadeja 153 119 1821

In comparison, Ravindra Jadeja has appeared in 245 IPL games, amassing 3,044 runs at an average of 27.42 and a strike rate of 129.69, including three half-centuries. In his first 153 IPL matches, Jadeja had scored 1,821 runs in 119 innings.

#2 Batting average and strike rate

After 153 IPL matches, Axar Patel holds an average of 21.46 and a strike rate of 131.67.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Axar Patel 153 21.46 131.67 Ravindra Jadeja 153 23.65 122.79

In comparison, after his first 153 games in the tournament, Ravindra Jadeja had an average of 23.65 and a strike rate of 122.79.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Axar Patel has scored three fifties in his 153-match IPL career so far, with his highest knock being 66 runs off 43 balls in the 2024 edition against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Player Matches Fifties Highest score Axar Patel 153 3 66 Ravindra Jadeja 153 0 48

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja failed to reach the 50-run mark in his first 153 IPL games. His highest score was 48 runs off 29 balls, which came against Deccan Chargers at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium during the 2012 season.

Bowling statistics

#1 Most wickets

Axar Patel has claimed 123 wickets in 153 IPL matches, spanning 151 innings.

Player Matches Wickets Axar Patel 153 123 Ravindra Jadeja 153 92

In contrast, Ravindra Jadeja has taken 162 wickets in 245 matches across 216 innings, with an average of 30.67 and a strike rate of 24.1, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.63. Meanwhile, in his first 153 games in the tournament, the left-arm spinner had taken 92 wickets.

#2 Bowling average and strike rate

After 153 games, Axar Patel boasts a bowling average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 25.5.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Axar Patel 153 31.08 25.5 Ravindra Jadeja 153 30.27 23.4

In contrast, after the same number of games, Ravindra Jadeja had an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 23.4.

#3 Economy rate

The Economy rate plays a crucial role in T20 games, and after 153 matches, Axar Patel boasts a solid rate of 7.29.

Player Matches Economy rate Axar Patel 153 7.29 Ravindra Jadeja 153 7.74

In comparison, after his first 153 IPL games, Ravindra Jadeja had an economy rate of 7.74, slightly higher than Axar's.

#4 Best figures

Axar Patel's best figures are 4/21, which he recorded while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Player Matches Best figures Axar Patel 153 4/21 Ravindra Jadeja 153 5/16

In contrast, after his first 153 games, Ravindra Jadeja's best figures were 5/16, achieved against Deccan Chargers in the 2012 season at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium.

Performance in a winning cause

Axar Patel has played 153 IPL matches, with his team winning 73 of those games. During these matches, he has scored 699 runs at an average of 29.13 and a strike rate of 137.33, including one fifty across 45 innings. On the bowling front, he has taken 78 wickets in 73 innings, with an average of 22.50, a strike rate of 20.00, and an economy rate of 6.75.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Axar Patel 45 699 29.13 137.33 Bowling Innings Wickets Average Strike rate 73 78 22.50 20.00

Meanwhile, after Ravindra Jadeja’s first 153 IPL games, his team secured 88 victories. In these matches, the southpaw scored 794 runs in 62 innings, with a batting average of 22.69 and a strike rate of 130.39.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Ravindra Jadeja 62 794 22.69 130.39 Bowling Innings Wickets Average Strike rate 71 61 24.68 19.95

On the bowling front, he took 61 wickets with a bowling average of 24.68, a strike rate of 19.95, and an economy rate of 7.44 runs per over.

