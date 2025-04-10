"He has equaled AB de Villiers" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan for playing a match-winning knock in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He noted that the youngster equaled AB de Villiers' record of scoring five consecutive fifties at a single venue.

Sudharsan scored 82 runs off 53 deliveries as GT set RR a 218-run target in Match 23 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. The home team then bowled Sanju Samson and company out for 159 to register a convincing 58-run win and climb atop the points table.

Reflecting on GT's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Sudharsan for continuing his consistent run at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Sai Sudharsan needs to be spoken about because he has scored five consecutive fifties at a single venue. He has equaled AB de Villiers. It also includes a hundred, which came last year against Chennai (Super Kings). The way he is batting, he is absolutely sensational," Chopra said (8:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Sudharsan looked comfortable while playing both conventional and unconventional shots and expressed hope about the left-handed batter playing Test cricket.

"When you watch him drive, play the cut, flick, or pull, you feel what a player he is. He bats clean and is extremely elegant and technically compact. He is also one for the long haul and should play Tests and the longer format because his batting is pure. However, along with that, he was stepping out and hitting a four with a ramp shot. Then a scoop with a six," Chopra observed.

"He doesn't look ungainly while playing unconventional shots. He is someone who is doing 360-degree batting without you feeling that he is that adventurous. Sai Sudharsan is absolutely gold dust. He is batting extremely well. Hopefully, one day, he will be playing Test cricket for India is what I am thinking," he added.

Sai Sudharsan struck eight fours and three sixes during his 82-run knock. He added 80 runs for the second wicket with Jos Buttler (36 off 25) and 62 runs for the third wicket with Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) to help the Gujarat Titans reach a massive total in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

"Gujarat's thought process is incredible" - Aakash Chopra on GT not using Washington Sundar in IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Washington Sundar played a blazing knock in GT's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised the Gujarat Titans for not using Washington Sundar as an Impact Player in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals despite the all-rounder having smashed a 29-ball 49 in their previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Of course, Buttler and Shahrukh scored runs. Rahul Tewatia also scored important runs. Everyone played cameos, but Gujarat's thought process is incredible. They made Washi wear his pads and sit. They were convinced that they would need a fast bowler and not a spinner later. So they kept him waiting," he said (10:00).

The analyst noted that Ashish Nehra, the Titans' head coach, knew they would need Kulwant Khejroliya more than Sundar with the ball.

"They kept taking the game deep and didn't use him when he was not required. They said it was okay as they needed Kulwant Khejroliya and didn't need a spinner at all. It requires clarity as he was coming after scoring 49 in the last match, and Washi can bowl as well. It's a good masterclass on how you can manage the team with that consistency and clarity. Well done, Ashish Nehra," Chopra observed.

Kulwant Khejroliya was brought in as an Impact Sub for Sherfane Rutherford in the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm seamer registered figures of 1/29 in three overs, picking up the crucial wicket of Riyan Parag.

