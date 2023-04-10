Batters hitting 5 sixes in an over in the IPL

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is in full flow and, as always, it has entertained fans all over the world. Just over a week into the IPL, we have already seen some magnificent cricket from the various teams in action.

On Sunday, April 9, in the first match of the day, we witnessed one of the most thrilling run chases of all time, courtesy of Rinku Singh. The Kolkata Knight Riders player smashed 5 sixes in the last over to steal a near-impossible win for the two-time former champions.

KKR required 29 runs off the final over against Gujarat Titans and no one really gave them a chance. Umesh Yadav got a single off the first ball which brought 'Lord Rinku' - his newly-coined title - on strike.

Rinku went on to strike 5 consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal's bowling to stun the Gujarat Titans and script one of the most remarkable run-chases in the history of T20 cricket.

On that note, here's a look at other occasions when batters smashed 5 sixes in an over in the IPL:

#1 Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder vs KKR (2022)

In a game between LSG and KKR in Pune in IPL 2022, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder combined forces to smash 5 sixes off a Shivam Mavi over. It was the 19th over of Lucknow's innings and Stoinis was on strike. He struck three huge maximums before being dismissed while trying to go for another six.

Jason Holder, the new batter, went on to add to Mavi's misery as he hit two more sixes to make it 30 runs off the over.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB (2021)

In a game between RCB and CSK in Mumbai in IPL 2021, Ravindra Jadeja struck 5 sixes off an over bowled by Harshal Patel. It was the last over of Chennai's innings and Jadeja was in a different zone altogether. RCB were in a decent position before that over but the momentum completely shifted at the end of it.

Patel conceded 37 runs in the over, which made it the joint-most expensive over in the history of the tournament.

#3 Rahul Tewatia vs PBKS (2020)

Rahul Tewatia in the course of hitting Cottrell for five sixes [iplt20.com]

In a chase of 224, the Rajasthan Royals were struggling big time and Rahul Tewatia was on 17 off 23 deliveries. It was a miserable knock and one got the feeling that it would go on to cost his side the game.

However, in what was an absolutely sensational turnaround, Tewatia smashed 5 sixes in the 18th over off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell.

His phenomenal striking eventually helped the Rajasthan Royals win the game by 4 wickets, that too with three balls to spare.

#4 Chris Gayle vs PWI (2012)

There are very few six-hitting lists that don't have the presence of Christopher Henry Gayle. 'The Universe Boss' was the first batter to smash 5 sixes in an over in the IPL when he unleashed his destructive power against leg-spinner Rahul Sharma back in 2012.

RCB required 183 runs to win the game and Chris Gayle scored an 81 off just 48 deliveries to take his side home. It was in the 13th over of the game that the big man went after Rahul Sharma. One of the sixes hit someone in the crowd too.

