BBL 2019-20: Josh Philippe can represent Australia in all three formats, reckons Steve Smith

Steve Smith believes in the ability of Joshua Philippe and feels he will surely play in all three formats for Australia.

Steve Smith has backed young sensation Josh Philippe to have a long and successful career for Australia. Philippe has impressed one and all with his wicket-keeping and explosive batting at the top of the order for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He has also been rewarded with an IPL contract by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was Smith who had convinced Philippe to move from Perth Scorchers, and ever since the 22-year-old has an average of 51.2 in the first half of the BBL.

Smith was quoted as saying by The Statesman,

“I thought it was a no-brainer to get an opportunity as a young kid to experience a different environment.

“He has played really well up the top of the order, but he also played really well down lower last year. That’s one of the hottest commodities in T20s."

Tim Paine is currently the wicketkeeper and captain of Australia in Tests, while Alex Carey is the first-choice behind the stumps in the white ball formats.

However, Smith feels that somewhere down the line, Philippe will get his opportunity because he has shown the finishing ability that the likes of MS Dhoni and Jos Buttler possess.

Smith asserted,

“There’s no reason why he (Philippe) can’t play all three forms for Australia.

“He plays fast bowling really well, we’ve seen him play spin really well with Rashid Khan (earlier this summer). The more he plays and is exposed to pressure situations the more he will improve.”