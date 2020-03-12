BCCI official states IPL 2020 could be a 'TV-only' affair as it is a medical emergency

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of IPL

What's the story?

A BCCI official has mentioned that the chances IPL 2020 becomes a 'TV-only' affair are very high because there is a medical emergency and the BCCI cannot do much about it. He revealed that the board is adamant to organize the tournament as per the original schedule and hence, they are ready to conduct the matches behind closed doors.

The background

The Coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on all sports tournaments worldwide. As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India are growing day by day, the government does not wish to organize an event where there will be mass public gatherings. Hence, there is a possibility that the IPL will be played in empty stadiums this year.

The heart of the matter

Talking to AFP on Thursday (12th March), a BCCI official clarified that the board will follow the government's orders. He said:

"We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds. It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that."

Besides, even foreign players may face difficulties in reaching India because of the visa restrictions laid down by the government. The official took note of that development and signed off with the following statement:

"Of course we want players and fans to be safe and will take every precaution to carry on with the league in a smooth manner."

What's next?

The IPL Governing Council has planned a meeting this Saturday to discuss the future of IPL 2020. It will be interesting to see what decision the board takes.