×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BCCI suspends KKR player Rinku Singh for three months

Gautam Kapoor
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
548   //    31 May 2019, 11:38 IST

Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh

India A and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, Rinku Singh has been suspended by the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) after he took part in an unsanctioned T20 league. Singh, an Uttar Pradesh based cricketer, was found guilty of violating the BCCI guidelines after he failed to take permission from the board for playing in the tournament.

Reaffirming their stern stand that each player registered under the Indian governing council must abide by the rules and regulations, the BCCI came out with a strongly worded statement detailing the reason for Rinku Singh’s suspension and the length of the punishment accorded to him.

The statement read,

As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without its permission. Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019. He has been removed from the current India ‘A’ squad set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka ‘A’ starting May 31, 2019.
The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations.

The decision by the BCCI was taken after Rinku played in the Ramadan T20 Cup for the Deccan Gladiators team where he scored 104 runs in an innings, and picked up two wickets. He had also been a part of the league in 2017, when he had been selected to play for the Abulond Tigers. 

With his ban slated to start from June 1, the move is a massive setback for Rinku who had been selected for the India A squad for their upcoming series against Sri Lanka beginning today. Rinku had only recently made a foray into the world of Indian domestic cricket after scoring over 1,600 runs in 19 domestic matches, which include five centuries.

His major appearance came for Kolkata Knight Riders this season in the Indian Premier League, a tournament where he has played a total of nine matches so far, alongside the 47 T20s where he’s scored 600 runs.

He can also bowl off spin and has been used as a bowler by his sides on multiple occassions too.

Tags:
Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Cricket Team Rinku Singh BCCI ODI Cricket
Advertisement
IPL 2019: 3 uncapped players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three under performers KKR who could be released in the next season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Uttar Pradesh players to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three unsold players who could have helped KKR qualify for the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 52, KXIP vs KKR - Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, RR vs KKR: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 23, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 43, KKR vs RR: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us