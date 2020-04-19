Being in Virat Kohli's good books does not guarantee an IPL contract, says Harbhajan Singh

Michael Clarke had made allegations that Australian players did not sledge Virat Kohli to protect their IPL contracts.

Harbhajan Singh further added that IPL teams would rather pick a player who can get Virat Kohli out in a game.

​ David Warner (L) and Virat Kohli [PC: NDTV]

Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh recently slammed former Australian captain Michael Clarke's allegations on Australian cricketers keeping away from sledging Virat Kohli to protect their Indian Premier League contracts.

In the first week of April, Clarke made claims of Australian cricketers steering away from sledging the Indian team during their tour of Australia in 2018-19. The former right-hand batsman further added that the lack of sledging, in turn, played a major hand in India's historic 2-1 series win.

Less than a week ago, former India legend, VVS Laxman criticised Clarke's comments and more recently, Harbhajan Singh became the latest cricketer to comment on the 39-year-old Australian's remarks.

"Virat Kohli does not give contracts to all. If you're good enough, nobody will stop you. Someone like (David) Warner or (Steve) Smith... how can you stop them? They don't need to fear for their contracts. I don't know if, at all he felt there are guys (who fear for their contracts), he should have named them. But I don't think putting everyone on the same boat is right," Harbhajan said in a chat with TOI.

"Getting Virat Kohli out will be more beneficial"

Virat Kohli will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020

Notably, the Virat Kohli-led side toured Australia and featured in a four-match Test series from December 2018-January 2019. The visitors won two out of the four Tests while the hosts won just a solitary game, and as a result, Australia succumbed to their first Test series loss to India on home soil.

Harbhajan shed light on how the IPL teams' selectors pick players based on their ability to win matches and their contracts do not depend on their friendship with Virat Kohli or any other cricketer.

"Every franchise has the right to buy who they want. They know who can win them games. If they do well, they have a better chance to get picked. So it won't make a difference if you are in Virat's good books of any other player's good books. On the contrary, if someone gets Virat out four times under 10 runs, he will say.. pick him," the turbanator added.

IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin on April 15 has been indefinitely postponed as per a recent announcement from the BCCI. With the last live cricket match contested back in mid-March, cricket fans will need to wait longer to see their favourite stars in action.