IPL 2018: Best tweets from the tournament

Twitter went crazy over the last 51 days.

The eleventh season of IPL has been a great success. As many as 19,901 runs were scored and a total of 720 wickets taken in the tournament. After 51 days and 60 matches, Chennai Super Kings emerged as champions.

Chennai Super Kings gave the fans the perfect gift by winning their third title after a two-year exile.

On the other hand, Sunrisers who were the table toppers, could not crack the experienced CSK side throughout the tournament as they lost four times to the Chennai Super Kings.

The fancied sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, were so close to making it to the playoffs after making a near comeback, but both the teams could not get the much-needed win in their last matches.

In the middle of all the frenzy, the Twitterati had a great time all throughout the tournament.

Here are the best tweets from the tournament:

Does anyone else think Dhoni merely indulges bowlers sometimes and then says, "okay that's enough"! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 5, 2018

When #Dhoni start hitting six and you know you can do nothing#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/tl8yKZi5Ur — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 5, 2018

When you crack a joke on your girlfriend infront of her friends...#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/cfjBhbBZih — AkShAtA (@MenInBlueDvotee) May 5, 2018

an appropriate celebration may have been for Jadeja to borrow Virat’s bat and do his sword twirl after getting him out #CSKvRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 5, 2018

Dear #RCB, you’re like the girl who breaks up with you on New Years but gives you a missed call on Valentines Day. #keepinghopealive #stillloveyou #thishurts @RCBTweets #KXIPvRCB — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) May 14, 2018

Can't believe what I just saw! Still remember the 97 he scored against GL last year. Unbelievable hitting from @RishabPant777. Great going my boy. Keep it up. #DDvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/AK3mpC29Bx — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 10, 2018

The best bowling attack PANT-Ing for breath. This is a bloody special knock from Rishabh Pant. Been the season of young Indians and this effort is right up there! #VIVOIPL #DDvSRH — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 10, 2018

Rishabh Pant is the most fearless Indian batsman since Virender Sehwag. #DDvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 10, 2018

It took 10 years for Kolkata Knight Riders to surpass their total of 222/3 in the first ever IPL match.



However, no KKR player has scored a century after Brendon McCullum's 158* in that game. #IPL2018 #KXIPvKKR — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 12, 2018

The DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM IS ON FOLKS...



Lynn gets the faintest of nicks on the slog. Everyone confused? What does MSD do? Trusts the bowler and signals 'T' Result? OUT! Lynn gone#KKRvCSK #CSK #KKR #IPL #IPL2018 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 3, 2018

#KXIPvKKR

Narine opening the batting AND opening the bowling.

In my childhood that only happened when one guy owned the bat, ball and promised to buy lime juice for everyone. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 12, 2018

Rashid Khan bowling on a fourth-day pitch in Bangalore with DRS to back him up. Should be fun. — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) May 25, 2018

#SRHvKKR

Rashid Khan will now save a few boundaries, take a spectacular catch, put one direct hit, and also drive the team bus back to the hotel. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 25, 2018

What a turnaround for Jadeja since dropping those two catches of Sunil Narine. Pehle hi chhod deta bhai. 😂#SRHvCSK — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) May 22, 2018

If you thought your life was hard, you haven't seen Chris Gayle take a quick single. #KXIPvSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 19, 2018

Lungi 1, Pant 0.

But well played Pant !#CSKvDD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2018

Kane Williamson in such great batting form in #IPL2018 and to think he may not have played for #SRH this season, if David Warner had been available.#SRHvRCB#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 7, 2018

Voh Bharat ka Kohinoor tha

Yeh Bharat ka KohliNoor hai.... 😊🙌🙏 #KingKohli — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 18, 2018

Almost 80 dropped catches in 40 matches.

Forget "Vivo Catch of the Match".

Will be better advertising to do:

"Tinder Missed Catch of the Match: for all those missed opportunities."#KKRvMI — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 9, 2018

My parents are thinking of changing my first name to "Rishabh".#DDvRR — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 2, 2018

#KKRvCSK

Ten years back, more or less, the same stars were playing for CSK, while Shubman Gill was learning C. A. T. cat in primary school. #JustSaying — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 3, 2018

Every CSK innings is like a Nolan movie, and Dhoni's presentation ceremony interview is the Youtube explainer video. 🤣 #CSKvKXIP — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 20, 2018

Is there a more beautiful ending to a match than MSD hitting the ball into the stands! #CSKvKXIP — AkShAtA (@MenInBlueDvotee) May 20, 2018

Looking at the way they have been batting, what was the harm in playing @YUVSTRONG12 ? Punjab has become just a 2-batsmen team now #KXIPvRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 14, 2018

#CSK started with a last over win in the opening game of the league phase and finish with a last over win in the final game of the league phase #CSKvKXIP — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 20, 2018