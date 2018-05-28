Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: Best tweets from the tournament

Twitter went crazy over the last 51 days.

Vishwanath
ANALYST
News 28 May 2018, 09:09 IST
729

<p>
One of the most reacted moments of the tournament (Source: Twitter)

The eleventh season of IPL has been a great success. As many as 19,901 runs were scored and a total of 720 wickets taken in the tournament. After 51 days and 60 matches, Chennai Super Kings emerged as champions.

Chennai Super Kings gave the fans the perfect gift by winning their third title after a two-year exile.

On the other hand, Sunrisers who were the table toppers, could not crack the experienced CSK side throughout the tournament as they lost four times to the Chennai Super Kings.

The fancied sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, were so close to making it to the playoffs after making a near comeback, but both the teams could not get the much-needed win in their last matches.

In the middle of all the frenzy, the Twitterati had a great time all throughout the tournament.

Here are the best tweets from the tournament:

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Twiter reactions
IPL 2018: One match each team lost from winning position
RELATED STORY
The Best Indian IPL 2018 XI of the league stage
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Five unique records in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The greatest Indian XI of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Rating the captains after league stage
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Five memorable quotes from the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 10 lesser-known facts about the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 3 unbeaten chasing knocks that were...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 South African all-rounders who need to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why CSK might win IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018