IPL 2018: Best tweets from the tournament
Twitter went crazy over the last 51 days.
The eleventh season of IPL has been a great success. As many as 19,901 runs were scored and a total of 720 wickets taken in the tournament. After 51 days and 60 matches, Chennai Super Kings emerged as champions.
Chennai Super Kings gave the fans the perfect gift by winning their third title after a two-year exile.
On the other hand, Sunrisers who were the table toppers, could not crack the experienced CSK side throughout the tournament as they lost four times to the Chennai Super Kings.
The fancied sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, were so close to making it to the playoffs after making a near comeback, but both the teams could not get the much-needed win in their last matches.
In the middle of all the frenzy, the Twitterati had a great time all throughout the tournament.
Here are the best tweets from the tournament: