Best playing 11 of Week 4 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

After week four of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the points table, with 12 points from eight matches. Four teams - Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on top points each. DC are second in the points table due to their net run rate, followed by RCB, PBKS and LSG.

Ad

Looking at the second half of the IPL 2025 points table, Mumbai Indians (MI) are in sixth place, with eight points from eight matches. MI are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have accumulated six points from eight matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) form the bottom three, with four points each.

With week four (April 14-April 20) of IPL 2025 coming to an end recently, we put together a best XI for the same, with impact sub options. Take a look.

Ad

Trending

Top-order: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk)

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler would form a strong top-order in the best IPL 2025 playing XI of week four. Rohit showed glimpses of returning to form during his 16-ball 26 against SRH, which featured three sixes. The Hitman was Player of the Match for his 76* off 45 against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, a blazing knock which featured four fours and six sixes.

Ad

While RR suffered two defeats in week four of IPL 2025, opener Jaiswal impressed in both games. He scored 51 off 37 balls against DC and followed it up with an excellent 74 off 52 against LSG.

Expand Tweet

Ad

GT's keeper-batter Jos Buttler excelled with the bat and gloves in the win over DC in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter hammered 97* off 54 balls in a successful chase of 204, hitting 11 fours and four sixes. Earlier, he took two catches behind the wickets, one of which was a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Vipraj Nigam.

Middle-order & All-rounders: Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (c), Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen

MI batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his impressive form with the willow in week four of IPL 2025. After contributing a quick-fire 26 off 15 against SRH, he smacked 68* off 30 balls as MI thumped CSK by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

Shivam Dube was among the few bright spots for CSK in week four of IPL 2025. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 43 off 37 in the win over LSG and smashed 50 off 32 balls against MI, slamming two fours and four sixes.

Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen would be the all-rounders in the best playing XI for week four of IPL 2025. Axar, who would also captain the combined XI, hammered 34 off only 14 balls against RR in a momentum-changing innings. He also claimed the big wicket of Riyan Parag. Against LSG, he top-scored for the team with 39 off 32 balls in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Krunal was exceptional for RCB in the match against PBKS. He dismissed the openers and finished with excellent figures of 2-25 from his four overs. Krunal also pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer. PBKS all-rounder Marco Jansen also excelled in week four. He registered impressive figures of 3-17 against KKR and followed it up with 2-10 against RCB.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan would be the frontline pacers in the best IPL 2025 playing XI of week four, while leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would be the main slow bowler. Prasidh was outstanding with figures of 4-41 against DC. His scalps included that of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Axar and Vipraj.

Ad

Avesh was the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of 3-37 against RR in Jaipur. He got the big wickets of Jaiswal, Parag and Shimron Hetmyer to stun Rajasthan. Chahal spun a web around KKR, claiming 4-28 as PBKS defended a total of 111. The seasoned leggie followed it up with 2-11 against RCB.

Impact Player options: Abdul Samad, Tim David, Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More