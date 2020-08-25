"Bhabhi open karne wale hai kya aapke saath IPL 2020 mein?" - Yuzvendra Chahal on Rohit Sharma's post

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma has reached the UAE along with his family for IPL 2020. Like all other players, The Hitman is following the mandatory 7-day quarantine and is trying to make the most of that time by warming up for the competition.

Rohit Sharma shared a video on Instagram earlier today, where he was doing exercises with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The Indian cricket team vice-captain captioned the video as: 'Stronger Together.'

The couple can be seen performing some squats, push-ups, burpees, and lunges in the one-minute-long clip. The final part of the video features only Rohit Sharma's workouts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star Yuzvendra Chahal poked fun at Rohit Sharma on Instagram as he asked the Mumbai skipper if his wife would open the innings with him in IPL 2020.

"Bhabhi open Karne wale hai kya bhaiya aapke saath ipl mein? @ritssajdeh @rohitsharma45 #favorite." (Will Ritika also open the innings with you in IPL 2020?), Yuzvendra Chahal wrote.

Rohit Sharma is yet to respond to Chahal's question. Besides, former Mumbai Indians opener Herschelle Gibbs lauded the couple's 'teamwork' in the video.

Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be in a funny mood ahead of IPL 2020

Can Rohit Sharma help Mumbai Indians retain their title in IPL 2020?

IPL 2020 begins on 19th September, with Mumbai Indians' clash against the Chennai Super Kings likely to be the season opener.

Advertisement

The IPL 2020 schedule will be out soon and Rohit Sharma will face a unique challenge this year.

The right-handed batsman has won the IPL five times, four times as a captain (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019) and once as a player (2009). However, he has never been a part of the winning team in an even year.

It will be interesting to see if he could guide Mumbai to the title this season and end his 'even year' jinx.

Apart from that though, Rohit Sharma, like most other cricketers participating in IPL 2020, would be coming off a long break, meaning that he would want to hit the ground running and lay down an early marker.