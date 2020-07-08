'Bhaiya please send some biryani here', Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Virat Kohli on Instagram

Virat Kohli shared a photo with Shreyas Iyer on Instagram, where the former thanked the latter for sending him some Neer Dosas.

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal share an excellent relationship and have often pulled each other's leg on social media.

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends off the field

Indian cricket team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has got everyone's attention on social media again with his hilarious comment on Virat Kohli's recent Instagram post.

The Indian cricket team captain shared a photo on Instagram from his recent meeting with Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli stated in the caption that his neighbor Shreyas Iyer had brought special Neer Dosas for his family. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star also thanked Iyer's mother for the delicious dish.

"A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man @shreyas41 . P.S- these are the new picture norms with social distancing," Virat Kohli wrote.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal gate-crashed Virat Kohli's Instagram post, stating that he too was craving for some biryani.

"Bhaiya please send some biryani here only 1400 km away," Chahal replied on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Virat Kohli's recent Instagram post

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal enjoy an excellent relationship

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal share a wonderful camaraderie, both on the field and even off it. In fact, the players can often be seen trolling each other on social media. And inevitably, the lockdown period has accorded them the time to indulge in such banter on Instagram.

Both players may also be given the opportunity to take the field together, with the BCCI trying its best to conduct IPL 2020. If the above happens, the duo would turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich competition.

According to recent reports, the BCCI is also considering the prospect of shifting the tournament outside India, with UAE, Sri Lanka and New Zealand being potential overseas options.