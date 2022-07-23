Birthday special: 5 best Instagram posts by Yuzvendra Chahal in the last year 

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his 32nd birthday today (Saturday). The leg-spinner is currently in Trinidad as part of the Indian ODI team for the on-going series against the West Indies.

Regarded as India's best white-ball spinner, the bowler has taken 192 international wickets since his debut in 2016, 79 of them coming in T20Is (the most by any Indian in the format).

Apart from his on-field exploits, Chahal is famous for his jocular and witty demeanor. A man of his own, the slim tweaker is the funny one in the Indian dressing room.

Besides trapping batters with his loopy leg-breaks, the spinner makes sure that his fans are not deprived of entertainment, whether on the field or away from it. While his on-field performances speak volumes about his commitment to the game, his social media handle is testament to the bowler’s fun quotient.

His social media updates tend to contain amusing, and in some cases, outlandish content. Instead of being concerned about trollers, he simply follows his heart and posts whatever makes him crack up.

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, let's take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's five best Instagram posts.

#5. "Bhaiya yeh 20 September kab ayega?"

A four-and-a-half month break during IPL 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak saw fans and players yearn for the return of the cricketing extravaganza.

The leggie, who was then part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, posted a picture with the then-RCB skipper Virat Kohli regarding the same.

He uploaded a picture from the first phase of IPL 2021 on his Instagram account where the duo seems to be discussing plans as Kohli has a stern expression on his face. The spinner captioned the pic as follows:

"Bhaiya yeah 20th September kab aayega? (Brother, when will September 20 arrive?")"

The second phase of the IPL had kicked off on September 19th that year, with RCB taking the field on the 20th. His humorous post fetched the attention of many of his followers and fans.

#4. Footwork challenge with wife Dhanashree

The bowler and his wife Dhanashree Verma are one of the favorite couples of the country. Fans have seen the husband-wife duo team up for some interesting videos, including dances and funny reels.

One of these videos that went really viral was a reel where the couple participated in a viral Footwork Challenge. Dancing to the tunes of Megan Vandijk, the couple showed off their cool footwork. The reel garnered 16.8 million views on Instagram.

#3. Shaking a leg with Jos Buttler, courtesy Dhanashree

While their franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) were enjoying a great IPL 2022 campaign, teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler were seen shaking their legs together. In an Instagram video posted by Chahal, the duo were seen flaunting some cool moves.

The clip opens with Chahal and Buttler getting ready as others cheer for them. Next, they are joined by Dhanashree, who helps them with the steps. While Buttler tries his best, Chahal can be seen giving up very early and waiting for his wife to finish her steps. The video shows a great camaraderie between the players and their family and friends.

#2. Yuzi the batter vs. Buttler the bowler

The duo of Chahal and Buttler once again grabbed the headlines during IPL 2022. This time, the two were involved in hilarious banter while facing off in the nets. However, to add a twist to the proceedings, Chahal wielded the bat and went on to face Jos Buttler's off-breaks.

The official account of Rajasthan Royals later gave fans a sneak peek into it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In the videos, fans can catch a glimpse of the duo having a friendly duel in the nets.

The video was extremely refreshing for the fans to say the least.

#1. Recreating his signature pose in UK

Dropping a series of pictures on his official Instagram account earlier this month, Chahal recreated his hilarious viral meme picture while visiting UK for a white-ball series against England.

In the picture, Chahal can be seen lying on the ground in a similar manner to the way he was seen posing during a 2019 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which gave rise to a meme fest.

In one of the pictures, Chahal can be seen lying on a bench in front of his hotel, Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel & Country Club. In a another image, the bowler is pictured posing next to a statue in a lovely flower garden. The next image captured him resting on the ground in front of the same stunning structure. His fans lapped it all up with glee.

