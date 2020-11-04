IPL 2020: Brad Hogg picks the best XI of IPL league phase, leaves out KL Rahul

Former Australian left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg picked his best XI from the IPL 2020 league phase. Surprisingly, he left out Kings XI Punjab skipper and star Indian batsman KL Rahul, who has had a brilliant IPL season with the bat.

Rahul is leading the IPL Orange Cap list with 670 runs from 14 games, and is so far ahead of the rest that he is likely to remain the highest run-scorer despite KXIP not making it to the playoffs.

Brad Hogg's best IPL 2020 XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been scintillating with the bat for the Delhi Capitals this season

The first player to make the list of Brad Hogg's IPL 2020 XI is Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw has had a brilliant season so far for the Delhi Capitals, where he has scored 525 runs at an average of 47.72 and a brilliant strike-rate of 145.02 and is the third-highest run-scorer of IPL 2020 currently.

"First up off the bat is Shikhar Dhawan. What a wonderful series he is having this year. He has got a strike-rate of over 146 and a great average of 47 and he has got a couple of centuries as well," Brad Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

2. Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been fantastic for KXIP this season with 424 runs from 11 innings

To open alongside Dhawan, Hogg chose Mayank Agarwal. The Kings XI Punjab opener enjoyed a breakthrough IPL season and formed a successful opening combination with KL Rahul. He scored 424 runs in 11 innings at a brilliant strike-rate of 156.45. Brad Hogg believes that it was because of Agarwal that KXIP came so close to making it to the playoffs.

"Opening the batting with him is Mayank Agarwal. I just love the way that he has plaed for Kings XI Punjab. If it wasn't for him, they would have not been even close to getting to the playoffs. He was dynamite opening the batting for them."

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat has helped MI win some crucial games so far

At No. 3 in his best IPL XI, the 49-year-old chose Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar has been absolutely brilliant for MI for a while now, and his ability to hit the ball to all parts of the ground left Brad Hogg impressed.

"At No. 3, it is Suryakumar Yadav from the Mumbai Indians. I have just loved the way he has gone about his business. Got a brilliant strike-rate, very versatile, bowlers find it hard to set fields to him. So he is my No. 3."

4. AB de Villiers

AB de Villers has been absolutely brilliant for RCB in IPL 2020 and has won them some games single-handedly

Brad Hogg went for an overseas player this time at No. 4 in his best IPL XI — AB de Villiers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. De Villiers has just been an absolute gem for RCB this season, and on more than two occasions has won the game single-handedly for his team. Hogg stated that without de Villiers, RCB would not have made it to the playoffs.

"The first overseas player that I have got for you in this team is coming in at No. 4. It is AB de Villiers from RCB. His contributions for his team in the middle order have been absolutely sensational. If it wasn't for him, RCB wouldn't have been in the top four."

5. Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan lead from the front for KKR and stepped up in crunch games to keep them in the playoffs race

At No.5, the 49-year-old picked KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and decided that he will captain his XI. Morgan took over the captaincy of KKR half-way through IPL 2020 and led by example in crucial matches. His heroics almost helped KKR qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs, and thus he is an important part of Brad Hogg's XI.

"Coming in at No.5, now he is from the Kolkata Knight Riders. He took over the captaincy of KKR and he is captaining this team. It's Eoin Morgan. He has played some cameo innings for KKR and kept them alive."

6. Hardik Pandya

Brad Hogg believes that Hardik Pandya is an excellent No.6 and if he begins to bowl it is an icing on the cake

At No. 6, Brad Hogg went for Hardik Pandya. He is disappointed that Pandya hasn't bowled in IPL 2020 so far. But due to his unbelievable strike-rate of above 200 and his ability to turn the game on its head, the 49-year-old back Hardik Pandya to be successful at No. 6.

"At No. 6, this is a big one. I hope he could bowl, he is a great fielder. He is very athletic. He is an entertainer. It is Hardik Pandya from the Mumbai Indians. Strike rate of over 200 and that is what you want from your No. 6."

7. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has performed consistently with the ball for RR in IPL 2020 and has also played a couple of cameos

Jofra Archer from the Rajasthan Royals is Brad Hogg's No. 7, due to his ability to star with both bat and ball. Archer has been fantastic for RR in IPL 2020, picking up 20 wickets, playing some good cameos with the bat as well.

"At No.7, its Jofra Archer. 20 wickets and he has got a strike rate of 184 with the bat. He has played a couple of cameos and held the Rajasthan Royals together."

8. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been able to pick wickets at crucial moments and has helped SRH squeeze into the playoffs

At No. 8 in his best IPL XI, the 49-year-old went with SRH all rounder Rashid Khan. Hogg is of the opinion that SRH have made it to the playoffs due to Rashid's brilliant bowling and ability to pick wickets at crucial moments. He can also use the long handle and thus becomes a valuable asset to any team.

"Coming in at No.8 is Rashid Khan. You can't keep him out. Yes he can come in and play a couple of cameo innings with the bat. But really he has kept Sunrisers Hyderabad in the competition with the wickets that he has taken and the pressure that he has created with the ball."

9. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami picked up 20 wickets in IPL 2020 and was at the top of his game

At No.9, Brad Hogg picked Mohammed Shami. Shami has been absolutely brilliant for KXIP in IPL 2020, picking up 20 wickets in 14 games. Hogg believes that Shami is another reason why KXIP were in the race to the playoffs right till the very end.

"Now the final three. The next one I have got for you is Mohammed Shami. Great wicket-taking ability, not really happy with his economy rate but you can't have the cake and eat it too. So I am happy with him getting wickets with the new ball. He is sensational with a bit of reverse swing at the end of the innings. He is another reason why KXIP were searching a place in the playoffs till the very end."

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout performer for MI, picking up 23 wickets so far

The next player in Brad Hogg's IPL XI is Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has been absolutely sensational and is currently second in the Purple Cap list with 23 wickets. He is the main weapon for MI and will be looking to be at his best in the playoffs.

"At No.10 is Jasprit Bumrah. You can bowl him at any phase and he'll bowl yorkers, bouncers, and he can swing the ball, what more can I say, you don't really need to talk much about it"

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal's ability to take wickets in the middle overs is one of the main reasons why RCB reached the playoffs

The final player in Brad Hogg's IPL XI is Yuzvendra Chahal from RCB. Chahal has been brilliant for RCB and his ability to pick wickets in the middle-overs has really helped RCB immensely in reaching the playoffs.

"And finally is Chahal from RCB, 20 wickets at 19.05 and a good economy rate of 7.16."

Brad Hogg excluded the likes of Rahul and Shubman Gill due to their poor strike-rate of 130.5 and 115.7 respectively. He also had special mentions for RCB's Devdutt Padikkal and MI's Quinton de Kock.