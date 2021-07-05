Brad Hogg predicts MS Dhoni will become CSK coach if the franchise doesn’t retain him in 2022

Brad Hogg feels MS Dhoni may transition into a coaching role for the Chennai Super Kings if the franchise doesn’t retain him ahead of IPL 2022. The Australian spinner called MS Dhoni the “Maharaja” of CSK, claiming the talismanic skipper will not leave the franchise.

He had his say while replying to a fan query on Twitter, who asked Brad Hogg to predict MS Dhoni’s future if CSK don’t retain him ahead of the mega auction.

MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. #IPL https://t.co/DtCmjtEk6c — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 5, 2021

Media reports about a mega auction and new player retention rules ahead of IPL 2022 have thrown fans into a frenzy on Monday. After a Times of India report revealed that teams will be allowed to either retain three Indians and one overseas player, or two Indians and two overseas players, many have taken to Twitter to predict their CSK retentions.

The MS Dhoni conundrum ahead of CSK

After it is confirmed (source - TOI) that a team can retain only 4 players (3 indian - one overseas) and no rtm.



Here is my retention list for CSK.



1. MS Dhoni

2. Suresh Raina

3. Ravindra Jadeja

4. Bravo /Curran /Faf



Comment yours. — Jatin Yadav (@Ydv_Jatin) July 5, 2021

MS Dhoni has been CSK’s icon ever since its inception, but the upcoming mega-auction throws up a conundrum for the team management. According to the new IPL retention rules, holding onto MS Dhoni will set CSK back by anywhere between Rs 12.5-15 crore.

The CSK legend will be 40 by the time IPL 2022 comes around. Additionally, to spend that much on a player who may not play the entire cycle of three years is debatable as well.

Although there are no doubts about MS Dhoni’s competence as a captain, question marks remain over his ability as a batsman. The wicket-keeper batsman has amassed just 237 IPL runs at a strike rate of under 125 over the last two seasons, often sending other power-hitters ahead of him in the batting order.

Considering MS Dhoni doesn’t have age on his side, he may be best suited to take up a mentor or a coaching role with CSK in the coming years. It will allow CSK to plan for the future when they take part in the auction, enabling them to spend big on a player that will play for them consistently in the coming years.

