Brad Hogg puts the Virat Kohli v AB de Villiers debate to bed

Hogg weighed in on the age-old debate and picked the Indian captain as the better batsman

Kohli and De Villiers are set to share the dressing room next month with the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are widely regarded as two of the best batsmen in the modern era. The duo continue to share the dressing room in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and are capable of taking the game away from the opposition on any given day.

With all sporting action across the world suspended amidst coronavirus fears, fans and players alike have spent a lot of time on social media whilst being in quarantine. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg hosted a Q&A of sorts on Twitter and weighed in on the age-old Kohli v De Villiers debate.

When quizzed by a fan as to who he thought was the better batsman, the legendary bowler showed no hesitation in favouring the Indian captain, adding that the underlying numbers add weightage to his claims.

Kohli, stars back it up. https://t.co/JZToh4w6b3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of the game in May 2018 and has since then plied his trade with several franchises in T20 cricket, most notably with RCB in the IPL. Kohli, on the other hand, continues to set the standard when it comes to batsmen and is well set to retire as one of the greatest players to have graced the game.

Hogg's assessment comes as no surprise and with the duo set to dazzle the IPL next month, it gives fans another opportunity to watch two icons of the game share the dressing room.