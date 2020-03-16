Brad Hogg says IPL is different from other tournaments, bats for Ind vs Pak series

Coronavirus outbreak has pushed IPL back by half a month and it could be played behind closed doors

Hogg said that everything should be done to facilitate an India vs Pakistan billateral series

Brad Hogg made his comments in a Q&A session on Twitter

On being asked if the Indian Premier League is losing its charm and becoming boring former Australian chinaman Brad Hogg stated that IPL is different from any other cricketing tournaments in the world given the population of the country.

Hogg who has played IPL himself with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight riders said over Twitter that, while shorter tournaments are the way to move forward for the franchise cricket, IPL 'can afford to be longer as it gets more interest than some of the international series India play'.

Agreed. Short tournaments for Franchise T20 cricket is the way to go. I feel the IPL is different with the population of India putting it in a different position to others, it can afford to be longer as it gets more interest than some of the international series India play. https://t.co/IfNDq336z7 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

The comment comes in the background of the IPL schedule being threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament has already been delayed and is scheduled to being from April 15. The PTI reported on March 16, Monday, that BCCI held an owner's meeting to discuss the fate of the tournament, in which strategies, like curtailing the IPL and playing the entire tournament indoors in a shorter period of time, was discussed.

Brad Hogg in the same Q&A session Hogg stated that everything should be done to facilitate and India vs Pakistan series,

It's a game of cricket against two teams who have absolute love and passion for the game. It is the most anticipated event in sport. Over a billion fans would be glued to it.

I think everything should be done to facilitate such a series. It's a game of cricket against two teams who have absolute love and passion for the game. It is the most anticipated event in sport. Over a billion fans would be glued to it. #Cricket #hoggytime https://t.co/IRYLCfzAX3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 16, 2020