BREAKING: Pravin Tambe unlikely to participate in IPL 2020

Shashwat.Kumar News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST

Tambe was picked up by KKR at the IPL 2020 Auction

Over the past few years, cash-rich T20 leagues around the world have significantly grown in number, meaning that several international cricketers cross boundaries to take part in tournaments to gain exposure and experience.

However, the BCCI has stood firm on its stance to not allow any current players to feature in different leagues, meaning that those retired are the only ones able to avail that opportunity.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh and Pravin Tambe enrolled themselves for the T10 League, thereby effectively ending their hopes of participating in any BCCI-organised competition. Rather surprisingly though, the 48-uear-old leg-spinner then put his name forward for the 2020 IPL Auction and was subsequently snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 Lakhs.

Predictably, there were murmurs regarding Tambe’s potential involvement with the IPL come the Indian summer, with several awaiting what stance the country’s apex cricketing body would take. And, now, it seems that the BCCI is remaining steadfast in its regulation, meaning that the leg-spinner might have to bid the IPL goodbye. A source told the Times of India.

As per Board policy, only retired players can take part in overseas leagues.

Thus, it seems highly unlikely that Tambe would turn out for the 2012 and 2014 champions. And, though the cricketing fraternity awaits an official confirmation, unfortunately, the 48-year-old’s non-participation in the IPL seems a foregone conclusion.