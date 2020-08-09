Brett Lee feels CSK are favourites to win IPL 2020

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes that the Chennai Super Kings are favourites to win the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which to be held in the UAE. The Chennai Super Kings have won three IPL titles till present- in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Brett Lee played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Kings XI Punjab in his IPL career. However, he favours the Chennai Super Kings because of the wealth of experience in their team and because he thinks they know how to handle the pressure in big matches.

The experienced Shane Watson at the top of the order, the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina in the middle and MS Dhoni, a proven finisher, alongside the all-round ability of Ravindra Jadeja, make it an experienced batting line-up.

In the bowling department, there is the experience of Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan Singh along with the flair of the wily old fox Imran Tahir. These form the backbone of the star-studded Chennai Super Kings team.

“I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” Brett Lee said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

UAE conditions will suit the Chennai Super Kings' spinners: Brett Lee

Brett Lee also believes that one of the other main reasons why the Chennai Super Kings are favourites to win IPL 2020 is because of the spin-friendly conditions in the UAE. The slow and low turning tracks in the UAE will aid the Chennai Super Kings' spinners.

There is also an incredible amount of depth in the spin bowling department of the Chennai Super Kings with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Karan Sharma having enough experience to single-handedly win matches for their team.

“Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites,” Brett Lee said.

Thus, Brett Lee believes that there is a great chance for the Chennai Super Kings to tie with the Mumbai Indians and make it four IPL titles this season.