Celebrating Captain Cool: 5 incredible records held by MS Dhoni in Test cricket

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who turns 39 on July 7, has achieved incredible feats in the longest format of the game.

Here, we take a look at 5 incredible records held by MS Dhoni in Test cricket.

MS Dhoni overcame significant doubts to become one of India's greatest ever Test captains

When MS Dhoni took over from the legendary Anil Kumble at the helm of the Indian Test side, many critics doubted his ability to succeed in the longest form of the game. With Test cricket being incredibly technically challenging, the naysayers were right in claiming that MS Dhoni perhaps didn't have the skills on paper to have a successful career.

However, what he lacked in technique, MS Dhoni made up for in exceptional hand-eye coordination and unrivalled determination. With his brute power also coming in handy towards the latter stages of any innings, the wicket-keeper went on to represent India in 90 Test matches, scoring just under 5,000 runs at a respectable average in the high thirties.

MS Dhoni announced that he would never don the whites again in December 2014, but hung up his boots with various enviable records to his name. In this article, we take a look at 5 incredible records held by MS Dhoni, who turns 39 on July 7, in Test cricket.

#5 MS Dhoni has the second-highest strike rate among Indian batsmen in Tests (min. 2500 runs)

MS Dhoni has always been known for his pyrotechnics with the bat, even in Test cricket

MS Dhoni is one of the most destructive batsmen to have ever played the game, so this record might not come as a big surprise to many. But given the former Indian captain's technical limitations, it is incredible that he has been able to utilise his power to the best of his abilities in the most challenging form of the game.

MS Dhoni has a strike rate of 59.11 in Test cricket, only behind the swashbuckling Virender Sehwag, who boasts of an insane strike rate of 82.21 (among batsmen with over 2,500 Test runs).

Although Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Vinod Kambli, and Rohit Sharma have higher strike rates on paper, they have not scored enough runs to be taken into serious consideration for this record.

1 / 3 NEXT