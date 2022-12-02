"Champion Forever" - Fans react as Dwayne Bravo joins CSK as bowling coach

IPL legend Dwayne Bravo has re-joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. The West Indies all-rounder announced his retirement from the T20 league on Friday, December 2.

The development comes days after the MS Dhoni-led CSK released Bravo while revealing their list of retentions ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction that is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Bravo wrote:

“After 15 years of playing in the most toughest T20 league, I announce today that I will no longer be taking part in IPL.”

He added:

“As I get ready to move on and hang up my bowling boots, I would like to let my fans know that I am looking forward to putting on my coaching cap. I look forward to working with young bowlers in CSK. I am really excited about this opportunity; that my calling is now to help and develop the next generation of champions.”

Here is how Twitter users reacted as Bravo joined CSK as their bowling coach:

jeet anthal96 @jeet_anthal

He ends his IPL career as the leading wicket taker in history, a true champion! @dream___girll Dwayne Bravo will be the bowling coach of CSK.He ends his IPL career as the leading wicket taker in history, a true champion! @dream___girll Dwayne Bravo will be the bowling coach of CSK.He ends his IPL career as the leading wicket taker in history, a true champion!

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 What an IPL career Dwayne Bravo! Remarkable ransformation from a batting AR who fetched a solitary bid in the 2011 auction to one of the finest death bowlers this format has seen. One of the absolute greats of the IPL and it's great to see his association with CSK... #IPL2023 What an IPL career Dwayne Bravo! Remarkable ransformation from a batting AR who fetched a solitary bid in the 2011 auction to one of the finest death bowlers this format has seen. One of the absolute greats of the IPL and it's great to see his association with CSK... #IPL2023

𝑨kul. @Loyalsachfan01 If Sachin says it's your No.1 bat, then you make sure it is



Dwayne Bravo we will miss u If Sachin says it's your No.1 bat, then you make sure it is Dwayne Bravo we will miss u https://t.co/uRqG0cyd5b

Shiva𝐌𝐬𝐝ian™ @ShivaDhonifan7 'Champion' Performance by Dwayne Bravo Against Mumbai Umpire Indians - 'One of his best Innings ever ' 'Champion' Performance by Dwayne Bravo Against Mumbai Umpire Indians - 'One of his best Innings ever ' https://t.co/R2QrEZQfFd

Dwayne Bravo expresses gratitude for a 15-year-long IPL career

Dwayne Bravo also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and support during his 15-year-long journey in the IPL.

He wrote on Instagram:

“I want all of us to celebrate my career over the last 15 years. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever Yellove.”

Bravo made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural season of the IPL before switching to CSK in 2011. He has also played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL). The all-rounder played 161 IPL matches, picking up 183 wickets. He also scored 1,560 runs in 113 innings.

As per Moneyball, Bravo earned Rs 51.02435 crore during his stint in the T20 extravaganza.

CSK squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Remaining Purse: Rs 20.45 crore

Overseas player slots required: Two

Poll : 0 votes