Chennai Super Kings likely to kick off their IPL training camp from 9 March

Chennai Super Kings are all set to begin their preparations for IPL 2021. Skipper MS Dhoni and batsman Ambati Rayudu arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and more players are set to join them soon.

As per Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan, all the players who are available would take part in the training camp that is likely to begin from 9 March.

He was quoted as saying:

“Yeah...The camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions,” he told news agency PTI.

Five-day quarantine for arriving Chennai Super Kings players

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, KS Viswanathan also informed that the players will have to undergo a five-day quarantine. Moreover, they will have to return three negative tests before they take the field. The Indian players who are available will be joining the camp in batches.

“The players will undergo a five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests,” he said.

The Chennai Super Kings, who had their worst-ever season last year, are expected to put up a better show this time around. For the first time ever, the team failed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2020 and the issues faced by an aging side were quite evident.

After finishing 7th on the points table, Chennai Super Kings made a few valuable additions to their squad during the auction held in February 2020. They have roped in English all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore and he is expected to play a big role in the upcoming edition of the tournament. They even picked India's Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara along with Krishnappa Gowtham who became the highest paid Indian uncapped player after he went for ₹9.25 crores.

Some domestic talents were also picked by the franchise to possibly see how they fare ahead of the mega-auction for IPL 2022 edition. Also, since the tournament will be held in India this year, the Super Kings seem determined to make the best use of home conditions.