Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals for Match 55 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

The Men in Yellow are currently second in the standings with 13 points from 11 matches. They haven't been at their best at home, though, having already lost two of their five games at the venue.

The Super Kings are on the back of a convincing win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). They will want to keep their winning momentum going and won't want to make too many changes to their side.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 55 of IPL 2023 against DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs DC: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Devon Conway has been incredibly consistent at the top of the order

Ben Stokes is fit and available for selection, but CSK have kept him on the sidelines owing to the team combination. Their four overseas players all add value to the side.

Devon Conway has been prolific at the top of the order, and Matheesha Pathirana has become undroppable. While Moeen Ali hasn't been at his best this season, he is a real match-winner at Chepauk.

Maheesh Theekshana hasn't set the tournament on fire, though. The Sri Lankan hasn't been able to keep a check on the scoring rate and hasn't been able to provide regular breakthroughs either.

Even if MS Dhoni decides to drop Theekshana, CSK are unlikely to go in with just two spinners in Moeen and Ravindra Jadeja. Mitchell Santner will be the man to come in, leaving Stokes without an overseas slot. So the English all-rounder might have to wait a bit longer to make an impact in IPL 2023.

Ambati Rayudu has been an impact player all season, and the same could continue against DC. He should alternate with Theekshana, whose fielding has led to him being subbed out as soon as he finishes his quota.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 55 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ambati Rayudu.

Poll : Should CSK make any changes to their side against DC? Yes No 41 votes