Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians for Match 49 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 49 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 6.

The Men in Yellow will enter this game on the back of a disappointing washout in Lucknow and currently have 11 points from 10 matches. Although they're placed third in the standings, a loss would give the multitude of teams packed into a few spots just below them the chance to move up the table.

Surprisingly, the Super Kings haven't been at their dominant best at home. They've already suffered two defeats at Chepauk this year and will hope that they can recover their touch towards the business end of the season.

CSK will have a real challenge against MI, who have won their last six matches against the home side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The five-time champions are also in good touch, having won their last two matches by scaling down big targets.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 49 of IPL 2023 against MI.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs MI: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Devon Conway doesn't have a great record against the Mumbai Indians

CSK have never been the kind of franchise to ring in the changes. Although they've garnered just one point from their last three matches, MS Dhoni isn't primed to change the combination.

The one change the Super Kings might ponder is bringing in Mitchell Santner for Maheesh Theekshana. The Sri Lankan produced a two-wicket burst against LSG but lost the plot towards the end of his spell and hasn't been too reliable this year. His fielding hasn't been great, either.

Santner troubled MI in the reverse fixture and would add some depth in the other two departments as well. It remains to be seen in the Men in Yellow make the swap, though, with Dhoni having a great amount of trust in Theekshana.

Deepak Chahar doesn't seem to be at full fitness but could continue to turn out for Chennai. Meanwhile, there has been no official word on Ben Stokes' availability, so it's safe to assume that the dynamic Englishman will remain on the bench for now.

Ambati Rayudu and Tushar Deshpande could alternate as the impact players.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 49 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Tushar Deshpande.

