Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XIs for Match 41 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Punjab Kings (CSK) for the first time in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai and Punjab are placed fourth and sixth respectively in the standings, with only two points separating the two sides. While the Men in Yellow will want to move up the points table with a win, the Kings will have an eye on breaking into the top four and continuing to punch above their weight.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 41 of IPL 2023 between CSK and PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs PBKS: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni has led CSK admirably so far, as always

CSK have stuck to the same combination throughout the last few games, and they're unlikely to make any changes for their clash.

The Super Kings' spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana have been quite deadly at home, while the pacers have been coming into their own of late.

Ambati Rayudu is in a poor run of form right now, but the batter is bound to be backed by the team management. He and Akash Singh should alternate as the impact players. Shaik Rasheed remains an option on the bench, though.

Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar are reportedly still not available for selection.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 41 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK vs PBKS: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan couldn't make an impact on his return from injury

PBKS have been forced to swap Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis around. While the latter could be a better option in Chennai, the former has a few positive matchups among the opposition batters. Rabada's pace could tilt the scales in his favor.

Atharva Taide has played a couple of enterprising innings for Punjab and is bound to be retained in the playing XI, with Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh potentially rotating as impact players.

Gurnoor Brar, who was unfortunate to have an expensive outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), should be replaced by Harpreet Brar. The left-arm spinner could be a dangerous option at Chepauk.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 41 of IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Nathan Ellis.

