Chetan Sharma picks the best batsman between Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Chetan Sharma picked Sunil Gavaskar as his favourite batsman

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma picked Sunil Gavaskar as his favourite batsman between the deadly trio including the latter along with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Later, Sharma also joined in the discussion of picking the better captain between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

During a live session hosted by Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Chetan Sharma elaborated at length the reason for picking Gavaskar over the likes of Tendulkar and Kohli. While taking nothing away from the latter two, he pointed out Gavaskar's brave and gutsy batting against the fearsome foursome from the West Indies- Joel Garner, Andy Roberts, Colin Croft and Michael Holding - and that too without a helmet.

"According to you, between Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who is the best batsman?"

Chetan Sharma responded:

"I think it's definitely Sunil Gavaskar and its not because i have played most of my cricket with him. I have played with Sachin as well, from 1989 to 1994. I obviously haven't played with Virat but I have seen him play on television, more than he must have seen himself play... But Sunil Gavaskar, playing without a helmet to Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding was a huge thing because facing those bowlers was always terrorising... Nothing can beat Sunil Gavaskar's herculean efforts against those bowlers."

Better captain between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma

Chetan Sharma also weighed in on the debate of choosing the better captain between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The former cricketer opted for the current Indian captain due to his overall prowess and achievements as a leader.

Although Rohit Sharma has proved his credentials as a leader with four IPL titles while Kohli is still awaiting his first one, the latter is a more complete package according to the former Indian pacer.

"Every captain is different. I've played under six captains- Kapil paaji, Sunny bhai, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kris Srikkanth and Mohammad Azharuddin. if I had to choose one between the six, i would'nt be able to do it... Rohit is different sort of a captain while Virat has a different perspective towards captaincy, he is a bit agressive. As a fast bowler I like agressive captains. Rohit has been successful in IPL with four trophies while Virat comes as a complete package."

