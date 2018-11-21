×
Choosing Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik behind stumps is typical Virat Kohli Captaincy

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
465   //    21 Nov 2018, 14:26 IST

Captain Kohli has a clear preference for flamboyant and aggressive players.
Captain Kohli has a clear preference for flamboyant and aggressive players.

There is a clear contrast in the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Whereas Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve, Rohit is cool as a cucumber ala, MS Dhoni.

Kohli has a clear preference for the cricketers who are swash-buckling and flamboyant whereas Rohit prefers those who bring in more solidity and maturity to the team.

One of the intriguing things going into the Australia T20Is was to see who Virat Kohli would prefer from among the two wicket-keeper batsmen at his disposal for the series.

In the just concluded T20I series against the Windies, in Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma was the Captain. It came as no surprise when Rohit preferred to have Dinesh Karthik as the wicket-keeper in the Windies series.

His preference for experienced players who would bring in a sense of calm to the proceedings, as was evident in his backing of Ambati Rayudu during the Asia Cup, is well-known.

He has largely been successful with that sort of strategy as a Captain of both the national side as well as with Mumbai Indians.

So, when Kohli was back as Captain for the Australia T20I series, one wondered whether he would continue with Karthik as the one behind the stumps, or give Rishabh Pant that responsibility.

It was an important decision considering the fact that it would give an idea of who his preference for the second wicketkeeper's position for 2019 ICC World Cup is, and possibly who he thinks is going to be his preferred choice for wicket-keeper in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Just like Rohit’s selection of Karthik over Pant was no surprise, similarly, it came as no surprise when Kohli decided to hand over the wicket-keeper’s gloves to the more flamboyant young wicket-keeper from Delhi.

Rohit’s selection of Karthik as a wicket-keeper proved quite a success. Whether Kohli too finds success with a style of captaincy as different from Rohit’s as chalk is to cheese, is something that only time will tell.

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
