Chris Gayle recalls his 175* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors

Recalling his unbeaten 175, Chris Gayle said that he was expecting his team to get 175 off their stipulated 20 overs.

The knock comprised of 13 sixes and 17 fours and remains one of his finest innings ever.

Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 against Pune

Chris Gayle has played several brilliant knocks in the Indian Premier League. But, the one that stands out is the unbeaten 175 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors.

The game was played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the knock comprised of 13 sixes and 17 fours.

Chris Gayle was impressive throughout that entire season, tallying 708 runs at a strike-rate of 156.29.

Recalling that innings on the show 'Open nets with Mayank' on IPL's official website, Chris Gayle said, it 'was one of those days' where everything clicked well.

"I remember we were put into bat first and rain interrupted the proceedings after a couple of overs. So we had to return to the dressing room. My West Indies teammate Ravi Rampaul was in the side at that time and I told him that the wicket was a belter. We needed to get a minimum of 170-180 to give ourselves a chance to win the game. Eventually, I walked back into the middle after the rain subsided and I picked up from where I left off," Chris Gayle quipped.

Chris Gayle has six IPL centuries

Chris Gayle further added that he was expecting a team total of 175 but ended up scoring those many runs by himself.

“I was in that flow and rhythm. As a batsman, you get the feeling sometimes that you cannot do anything wrong. And it was one of those days. It was remarkable that I was speaking about a team total of 175 but ended up scoring those many runs myself," Chris Gayle said.

Chris Gayle has been one of the best performers in the IPL. He has played 125 games in the cash-rich tournament, amassing 4484 runs at an average of 41.13, including six centuries and 28 half-centuries at a mind-boggling strike rate of 151.02.