Chris Gayle says he will take 'just 1' inning to score a hundred for KXIP in IPL 2020

Former West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle is set to make his return to the cricket field for Kings XI Punjab.

The Jamaican player played his last match back in January, where he turned up for the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Chris Gayle was in excellent form during that competition as he scored 144 runs in four matches. He scored 60 runs off 24 balls in his last innings, which included six fours and five maximums.

The Universe Boss opted out of CPL 2020 for personal reasons but he will play for the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2020.

The left-handed batsman is one of the most successful players in IPL history and currently holds the record for the most centuries in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab recently posted a tweet asking their fans about the number of innings that Chris Gayle would take to hit his first IPL century of this decade.

The former IPL Orange Cap winner himself chose to reply to this question, stating that he would touch the three figures mark in just one inning.

Chris Gayle's dominance in the IPL over the years

Chris Gayle started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009. He played three seasons for the franchise before switching to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

Advertisement

The move to RCB proved to be a game-changer for Gayle as he amassed over 2000 runs for the team in just three seasons. Injury issues and a lack of consistency, however, led to his exit from the franchise in 2017.

Kings XI Punjab snapped him up the next year and in the last two seasons, he has scored 858 runs, including one century and seven fifties.

Since Chris Gayle has been off the field for such a long time, it will be interesting to see if he can register a ton immediately after returning.