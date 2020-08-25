Chris Gayle tests negative for COVID-19 days after reportedly attending Usain Bolt's birthday party

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle has tested negative for COVID-19, days after reportedly coming into contact with COVID-positive sprinter Usain Bolt at the latter's birthday party.

The West Indian batsman took to his Instagram stories to share videos of the painful-looking procedure, and both tests, which were taken in the space of a couple of days, came back negative.

Chris Gayle posted a series of stories chronicling his COVID-19 testing

Chris Gayle reportedly attended Usain Bolt's birthday party on August 21

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt held a massive party for his 34th birthday, with various sporting personalities like Chris Gayle, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey reportedly in attendance.

The 100m and 200m world record holder confirmed yesterday that he has tested positive for the fast-spreading disease. In a video posted to his Twitter handle, Bolt said -

"Good morning everybody I’m confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday. [I’m] trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends."

"And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health," he added.

Chris Gayle will be one of KXIP's key players in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Universe Boss, as he calls himself, had an excellent 2019 IPL season, with 490 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.83 and a strike rate of 153.60.

Chris Gayle's lethal opening partnership with captain KL Rahul will be crucial to the team's attempts to secure their first-ever IPL title. The signs are encouraging as well - KXIP are undefeated in all their 5 IPL games in the UAE.