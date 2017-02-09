Chris Woakes could help Kolkata Knight Riders claim third IPL title

KKR are in desperate need of a quality fast bowler ahead of IPL 2017

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 09 Feb 2017, 12:07 IST

Woakes picked up six wickets in the three ODIs against India

What’s the story?

Despite never taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL), England fast bowler Chris Woakes listed himself at the highest base price ahead of IPL Auction 2017 but that looks unlikely to deter the suitors that come calling for his signature, with Kolkata Knight Riders looking ideally placed to secure his signature.

With a base price of INR 2 crore, Woakes is certainly confident of being picked and while there are a few teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians who don’t have the purse to pursue the 27-year-old, KKR not only have the cash but also desperately need a fast bowler on the back of Andre Russell’s one-year ban

Following Russell’s ban, KKR are left with just two front-line pacers in Umesh Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot and with a purse of nearly INR 20 crore, they have both the need and the resources to secure the signature of a world-class performer in the form of Woakes.

In case you didn’t know...

Woakes has never played in the IPL before but his penchant for nailing his yorkers at the death and impressive performances for England are likely to make him one of the contenders for the biggest buys in the upcoming auction.

The heart of the matter

Although they have always been associated with stability and consistency, Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to tear apart their usual formula for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League as they have released nine players and retained the fewest number of players (14).

Having released five fast bowlers, including four foreigners, KKR are short in the pace bowling department. The likes of Morne Morkel, Jason Holder, John Hastings, Shaun Tait and Jaydev Unadkat have all been let go and while they still have quality spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan, they need a pacer to bowl at the death overs.

Ankit Rajpoot’s impressive form in the Inter-Zonal T20 tournament will come as music to Gautam Gambhir’s ears but even on spin-friendly home conditions, he wouldn’t want to go into an IPL campaign with just Umesh Yadav and Ankit Singh Rajpoot as their fast bowlers, which is what makes Chris Woakes an impressive proposition.

What’s next?

England might have completed their long tour of India and returned home but Chris Woakes will have his eyes on Bangalore, where the IPL Auction is set to take place for the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If there is one thing that Kolkata Knight Riders desperately need going into this year’s IPL Auction, it is a quality fast bowler. With enough money in the bank, they are certain to go after a foreign pacer who can bowl during both the powerplay and at the death. Woakes fits the bill perfectly, even he isn’t in England’s T20I side, which is why he could be what KKR need to lift their third IPL title.