PSL-IPL Combined XI

We take a look at a combined XI comprising the top performers from PSL and IPL 2018.

subhayan chakraborty
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 19:10 IST
4.24K

The cricketing seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to a conclusion with Chennai Super Kings and Islamabad United crowned champions in their respective leagues.

Both the leagues witnessed some swashbuckling team efforts, while many jaws dropped due to the individual efforts during the tournaments. Match-winning knocks, game-changing run outs, mind-blowing catches, and some scintillating bowling spells, the cricketing fans witnessed everything possible during the course of the PSL and IPL 2018.

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets to lift the PSL trophy, while Chennai Super Kings, who were making a comeback after two-year, lifted their third IPL trophy.

There were some splendid performances in both the leagues as many players caught the eyes of global fans cheering for them. PSL and IPL both witnessed heartbreaks and joy and it was all worth it for the audience and cricketing fans.

We take a look at the combined playing XI of PSL and IPL 2018:

OPENERS:

KL Rahul: Kings XI Punjab had an average tournament and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab - IPL T20 Match
Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab - IPL T20 Match

However, on an individual level, KL Rahul surpassed expectations and became the third highest run-scorer of IPL 2018 with 659 runs from 14 innings. He bagged 6 half-centuries and scored the quickest fifty in just 14 balls. His ability to score quick runs on a regular basis garnered him plaudits from all over the country.

Sunil Narine: The West-Indian enjoyed a fabulous IPL with his team KKR getting the third spot behind winners CSK and runners-up SRH. Individually, Narine was at his brutal best during the IPL, where he racked up 357 runs and bagged 17 wickets, becoming the fourth player to score 350+ runs and take 15+ wickets in a season.

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL T20
Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL T20

The West Indian all-rounder gave quick starts to KKR with his bat and had an economy of 7.65 with the ball with an average of 27.47. The player of the tournament in the IPL 2018, Narine’s all-around efforts were central to KKR’s third-place finish in the tournament. 

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Islamabad United MS Dhoni Rashid Khan
