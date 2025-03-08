India and New Zealand are set to face off in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the Men in Blue have remained undefeated throughout the tournament, securing victories over Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the group stage, and overcoming Australia in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps advanced to the final by defeating South Africa in the semifinals, with their only loss in the tournament coming against India in their Group A match. The last time these two teams met in an ICC ODI final was at the 2000 Champions Trophy, where New Zealand triumphed, defeating India by four wickets in Nairobi.

As the two teams prepare to meet again in another ICC tournament final, this article takes a look at the records of both teams in ICC ODI finals.

Comparing the records of India and New Zealand in ICC ODI finals

A look at India's results in the ODI World Cup finals

India reached their first ODI World Cup final in 1983, where they faced the dominant West Indies at Lord's on June 25. Asked to bat first, India were bundled out for just 183, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring with 38.

However, the bowlers delivered a memorable performance, dismissing the West Indies for 140, securing a 43-run victory, and winning their first title under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Twenty years later, in 2003, India reached the ODI World Cup final for the second time. This time, they faced Australia on March 23 at Newlands in Johannesburg. Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly won the toss and chose to bowl.

Australia dominated the match, posting a massive total of 359/2 in their 50 overs, with Ricky Ponting scoring an unbeaten 140 off 121 balls. In response, India never really got into the game and were bowled out for 234, losing by 125 runs and failing to secure their second title.

In the 2011 World Cup, co-hosted by India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the Men in Blue faced the Island nation in the final on April 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in their 50 overs, with Mahela Jayawardene leading the way with an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls.

In response, Gautam Gambhir played a crucial role in India’s chase, scoring a composed 97 off 122 balls. He was well-supported by captain MS Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls, including a match-clinching six. India won by six wickets with 10 balls to spare, securing their first World Cup title since 1983.

India's most recent appearance in an ODI World Cup final came in 2023, when they faced Australia on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India batted first and were bowled out for 240, with Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) contributing fifties.

Australia chased down the target with ease, thanks to a magnificent 137 off 120 balls by Travis Head, winning by six wickets with seven overs to spare.

Overall, India has reached four ODI World Cup finals, winning two and losing two.

Team World Cup Opponent Result India 1983 West Indies Won 2003 Australia Lost 2011 Sri Lanka Won 2023 Austalia Lost

A look at New Zealand's results in the ODI World Cup finals

On the other hand, New Zealand reached their first ODI World Cup final in the 2015 edition, where they faced Australia on March 29 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Opting to bat first, New Zealand had a disappointing performance, being bowled out for just 183. Australia easily chased down the target, winning by seven wickets with 101 balls to spare.

The Blackcaps reached the final once again in 2019, this time facing England on July 14 at Lord's Cricket Ground. After opting to bat, New Zealand finished their innings at 241/8 in 50 overs, with Henry Nicholls top-scoring with 55.

In response, Ben Stokes played a match-defining unbeaten knock of 84 runs, leading the game to a Super Over as England reached 241, all out on the last ball of their innings.

England batted first in the Super Over, scoring 15 runs. New Zealand also managed 15 runs in their reply, but the hosts won the title on the boundary count rule.

Overall, New Zealand has reached two ICC ODI World Cup finals, but has been defeated on both occasions.

Team World Cup Opponent Result New Zealand 2015 Australia Lost 2019 England Lost

A look at India's results in the Champions Trophy finals

In the second edition of the Champions Trophy in 2000, India faced New Zealand in the final on October 15 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. Asked to bat first, India posted 264/6 in their 50 overs, with captain Sourav Ganguly (117) and Sachin Tendulkar (69) shining with the bat.

In response, Chris Cairns played a match-winning knock for New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 102 off 113 balls. The Blackcaps secured a four-wicket victory with two balls to spare, claiming their maiden ICC tournament title.

In the 2002 edition of the Champions Trophy, India reached the final once again, this time facing Sri Lanka in the summit clash on September 29 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka chose to bat first and posted 244/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, India was 14 without loss after two overs when the rain interrupted the match, resulting in a no result.

The following day, on September 30, the match was restarted from the beginning, with Sri Lanka batting first and finishing their 50 overs at 222/7. India were 38/1 after 8.4 overs when rain once again played spoilsport, and the match ended in another no result. As a result, India and Sri Lanka shared the title.

For the third time, India reached the final of the Champions Trophy in the 2013 edition, where they faced England on June 23 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Due to rain, the match was reduced to a 20-over contest. Batting first, India posted 129/7, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 43.

In response, India’s bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, securing a thrilling five-run victory. MS Dhoni clinched his third ICC title and his first Champions Trophy as captain.

In the 2017 edition, India once again reached the final, where they faced Pakistan on June 18 at The Oval in London. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a massive total of 338/4, with Fakhar Zaman shining with an outstanding 114 off 106 balls.

In reply, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 158, losing by 180 runs.

Overall, the Men in Blue have reached the summit clash four times, winning once, losing twice, and sharing one title.

Team Champions Trophy Opponent Result India 2000 New Zealand Lost 2002 Sri Lanka Shared 2013 England Won 2017 Pakistan Lost

A look at New Zealand's results in the Champions Trophy finals

Team Champions Trophy Opponent Result New Zealand 2000 India Won

Overall record of India and New Zealand in ICC ODI finals

India has reached the final eight times across both the World Cup and Champions Trophy, winning three titles, losing four, and sharing one title.

Team

ICC ODI finals

Won Lost Shared India 8 3 4 1 New Zealand 3 1 2 0

In contrast, New Zealand has reached three ICC ODI event finals, winning one and losing two.

