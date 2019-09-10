Concerned about KL Rahul's poor form, MSK Prasad hints towards unleashing Rohit Sharma as Test opener

MSK Prasad talked about Rohit's chances as an Opener

What's the story?

Amidst the debate about whether Rohit Sharma should replace KL Rahul in the Indian Test team, the chairman of the national selection committee, MSK Prasad, has admitted that the selection committee is concerned about Rahul's form and might consider Rohit as a Test opener.

In case you didn't know...

There has been a huge dip in Rahul's Test form in the last couple of years. The 27-year-old has often been criticised for his poor shot selection and questions have been raised on his place in the Test side again and again.

On the other hand, after a sensational World Cup campaign, voices demanding Rohit's inclusion as a Test opener have become louder than ever. Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir have endorsed the idea of unleashing Rohit as a Test opener.

The heart of the matter...

The man who matters the most, MSK Prasad, has finally broken his silence on this issue. In an interview with India Today, Prasad expressed his concern over KL Rahul's prolonged dismal form in Test cricket. Prasad said:

"KL is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form."

Not ruling out the possibility of trying Rohit as an opener Prasad went on to add:

"As selection committee, we haven't met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as an opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss it."

Prasad also cleared the air about Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's role in the T20 side. Both Chahal and Kuldeep weren't included in the T20 series against West Indies and South Africa giving rise to speculations that the duo has been sidelined from the T20 side.

"In order to bring variety in the spin bowling department, we have been trying youngsters keeping in view of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Chahal and Kuldeep have been outstanding performers in the shorter formats in the last two years. They are definitely ahead in the race now. It's just that we are trying a few other options now," Prasad added.

What's next?

Even though MSK Prasad has said that the possibility of Rohit as a Test opener is on the cards, it is going to be a huge call to take such a bold step. We will have to wait till the selection of India's Test squad against South Africa to know if Rohit can dethrone Rahul as the teams Test opener.