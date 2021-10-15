The Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought about a revolution in world cricket. Earlier, quite a few cricket-governing bodies did not allow their cricketers to participate in the competition. But now almost every country has given the green signal to its players to participate in the IPL.

The tournament is rewarding not just from the financial aspect but also from the viewpoint of opportunities to players. Several young cricketers get an opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the world during the IPL.

Many cricketers have impressed their respective national team selectors by performing well in the IPL. Some made a return to their national team, while some made their international debuts after doing well for their IPL franchise.

Like HDFC Life Sanchay Plus Plan, consistent savings lead to fruitful returns down the line when a player performs consistently in the IPL. In this article, we will look at the top five players who received a place in the national team after a memorable IPL season.

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has made the No.3 spot his own

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav came into the limelight during the 2018 IPL season. Although MI did not qualify for the playoffs that year, Yadav’s 512 runs did not go unnoticed. He batted in the top-order and scored runs consistently for his franchise.

Yadav continued his excellent form in IPL 2019 and 2020, aggregating more than 400 runs in both seasons. His performance played a vital role in MI’s back-to-back championship wins. Soon after IPL 2020, Yadav made international debut against England. The right-handed batter will now play for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

2. Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya celebrates the fall of a wicket

Another Mumbai Indians player to feature on this list is all-rounder Krunal Pandya. The southpaw made his IPL debut in 2016 and played 12 games, scoring 237 runs and scalping six wickets.

Pandya’s breakthrough season came in the year 2017 when he won the Player of the Match award in IPL Final. His all-round brilliance helped Mumbai win their third trophy in five years.

Consistent savings lead to fruitful returns with the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus Plan. In the same way, another brilliant IPL season in 2018 gave Krunal a place in the national squad for the home series against West Indies.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been one of DC's consistent performers

Delhi Capitals batter Shreyas Iyer made his IPL debut in 2015 and impressed straightaway, amassing 439 runs at an average of 33.76. The right-handed batter could not impress much in IPL 2016, but he starred in IPL 2017, aggregating 338 runs at a strike rate of close to 140.

A few months after IPL 2017, the selectors rewarded Iyer with his maiden T20I call-up. Iyer made his T20I debut for India in the home series against New Zealand, giving another example that just like the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus Plan, consistent savings lead to fruitful returns on the cricket field as well.

4. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's pyrotechnics lower down the order have been well documented

Krunal Pandya’s younger brother Hardik Pandya also used the stage provided by the IPL to catapult himself to the Indian cricket team. Hardik made his IPL debut in 2015 for the Mumbai Indians team.

He wowed the fans with his big hitting by aggregating 121 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 180.64. Hardik also took one wicket with his right-arm pace. Since the Indian cricket team needed a pace-bowling all-rounder, the selectors called up Hardik for the Australian tour in 2016.

Hardik played for India in the ICC T20 World Cup only 10 months after his impressive performance in IPL 2015. The all-rounder has been a match-winner for the country.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yzvendra Chahal in action for RCB

Also Read

Right-arm leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal received his first IPL contract from Mumbai Indians in 2011. However, he warmed the benches in most of the games for MI until 2013.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him next and gave him consistent opportunities. Chahal took 12 wickets in 2014 and ended the 2015 and 2016 seasons with more than 20 wickets each tournament. Eventually, the selectors named him in the squad for the Zimbabwe tour and Chahal went on to become one of the best T20 spinners in the world.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal