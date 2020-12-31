'Contributing to the Mumbai Indians IPL triumph' - Suryakumar Yadav on his best moment of 2020

Few cricketers have enjoyed a more memorable 2020 than Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batsman showed his quality and class during IPL 2020, as he helped the Mumbai Indians win their fifth title.

Although Suryakumar Yadav has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2018 and scored a minimum of 400 runs in each of the last three IPL editions, this was the year he made the world take notice of his skills.

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the most consistent performers with the bat in this season's IPL. His performances at No. 3 were crucial to Mumbai's success. He was the tournament's seventh highest run-scorer, with 480 runs to his name in just 15 innings.

The 30-year-old scored four fifties, including an IPL personal-best of 79 during his match-winning knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the final day of the year, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his personal favourite cricketing moment of 2020.

"My best moment in 2020 was to come back to the cricket field. To add icing to the cake, my team Mumbai Indians won its fifth title, with me contributing to the triumph," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav made India claim with IPL performances

Suryakumar Yadav played for India A in 2020

Suryakumar Yadav's performances were so good that there were calls for him to be included in India's squad for the limited-overs series against Australia.

The batsman earned a lot of new admirers over the course of IPL 2020. There was genuine disappointment when he wasn't included in the squad for the trip to Australia.

However, if Suryakumar Yadav continues to perform consistently for the Mumbai Indians next season as well, India will have no choice but to call him up and give him an opportunity.

With two T20I World Cups coming up in the next two years, 2021 could be another big chapter in Suryakumar Yadav's rise to the top.