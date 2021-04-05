Can MS Dhoni help CSK win IPL 2021?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be ready to put up a fight this IPL season after they were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament during last season's visit to the UAE. The Indian Premier League is back in India with Chennai Super Kings being one of the most successful franchises, probably only secondary to Mumbai Indians. They will look to make up for their previous year's performance. The team looks balanced and with the addition of Cheteshwar Pujara and Moeen Ali, one can look forward to the middle order firing against most of the oppositions.

Dhoni has everything to play for in the IPL after his retirement from international cricket and will look to make his stint this time around successful. One can also not deny the idea that although Dhoni may play again for CSK after this season, this one may be his last as the captain of the team.

Having been one of the most successful captains of his time across all formats, MSD will surely have his eyes on the coveted IPL trophy for the fourth time in his illustrious career. The fact that the majority of Indian players do not participate in any other T20 leagues around the world, makes doing well in the IPL even more important for the wicketkeeper batsman from Jharkhand, who has achieved almost everything during his captaincy days for India.

Sentiments from all the cricket fans, not only in India but around the world, are on a high for MSD and a lot of them would be rooting for him to show his magic once again on the field. For players like Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis, who have been associated with the franchise for quite some time now, it would be an opportunity to get the lost glory of the team back.

How have Dhoni's CSK fared earlier?

Dhoni has guided this team to multiple title wins in the Indian Premier League. They have also made the finals on numerous occasions. They failed to make the cut for the play-offs for the first time last season and MS Dhoni will want to make amends if he is to bow out of T20 cricket.

He will have the likes of Raina and Du Plessis to trust in the batting department, while Sam Curran, Jadeja and Moeen Ali are all established world-class all-rounders in the game as well. Dhoni himself will want to finish it off in style one more time.