Cricket News Today: Arun Lal lashes out at 'poor' Ranji Trophy final pitch, MS Dhoni shuts down critics and more - 10th March 2020

Dhoni's presence on the cricket field has been missed in recent months

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major narratives dominating the world of cricket on the 10th of March 2020.

A number of interesting sub-plots came to the fore on Tuesday with Bengal coach, Arun Lal opining on the ‘poor’ nature of the surface dished out for the Ranji Trophy Final whereas Sri Lanka also announced their squad for the upcoming Test series against England.

Elsewhere, MS Dhoni appeared in an advertisement for the Indian Premier League. Wherein the former Indian skipper can be seen shutting down his doubters courtesy his incredibly cool demeanor.

Here is a look at those in further detail.

#1 Arun Lal slams Ranji Trophy Final surface at Rajkot

Arun Lal lashed out at the pitch at Rajkot

On the 9th of March 2020, Bengal and Saurashtra commenced their battle for Ranji Trophy supremacy at Rajkot. However, on the first day itself, the pitch started playing several tricks, with numerous deliveries shooting along the ground.

Subsequently, many were left fuming at the nature of the wicket, especially considering the occasion and how the strip had invariably contributed to reducing the summit clash as a spectacle.

And, Arun Lal, the head coach of the Bengal outfit, echoed similar thoughts when he lashed out at the track, stating,

"Very poor wicket. The board has to look at things like this. The ball is not coming up. The surface is dusting on the first day. You've got neutral curators, why not send them 15 days before? Imagine, a fast bowler is running in with one slip in the first session of a final, with the knowledge that it won't carry."

He further added,

"It could be a disgrace if the ball starts rolling through on the third day, there's a good chance of it happening as well. This isn't the wicket you prepare for a final, involving two sides that have fought hard to finish at the top."

After the end of play on Day 2, Saurashtra found themselves in a commanding position, having amassed 384 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. However, the hosts have also played out a mammoth 160 overs during their essay, thereby highlighting the docile and rather ordinary nature of the surface on offer.

