Cricket News Today: Dhoni and Tendulkar approached for charity match, Kohli discusses possibility of playing down the order and more- 13th January 2020

MS Dhoni (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is possible and much talked about the return of former Indian captains Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together on a cricketing pitch. Moving on to current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, he has stated that he is ready to sacrifice his batting spot to accommodate in-form players.

In IPL news, 48-year old Pravin Tambe might miss IPL 2020 due to his involvement in a foreign domestic league and lastly, the Indian team for the T20 series against New Zealand sees wicket-keeper Sanju Samson missing out on a spot.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Dhoni and Tendulkar approached to play bushfire relief game

Ricky Ponting is hoping that Tendulkar and Dhoni will play the game

Indian cricket heavyweights, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are in line to play the Fundraising Bushfire Cricket League under the captaincy of either Shane Warne or Ricky Ponting.

In an attempt to bring together the cricketing community to help those affected by the bushfire in Australia, a charity match involving Australia and the world's best players under one roof is being planned. According to spinner Shane Warne, both Dhoni and Tendulkar have been approached to play in the charity match and the officials are awaiting confirmation. He said -

“Hopefully a few (more) big names will get involved as well.”

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also echoed Warne's statements and stated that the tragedy needed help from all quarters of the community, including cricket. He said:

“From all sorts, whether it be music, film, TV or sports from different codes. We’re trying to put together an eclectic group, a diverse group that people will identify with.”

Full article: Reports: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have been approached to play in bushfire relief game

