Cricket News Today: Hardik Pandya smashes highest individual T20 score by an Indian, Sachin sends heartfelt message to Indian Women's team and more - 6th March 2020

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major narratives dominating the world of cricket on the 6th of March 2020.

There were several interesting sub-plots that came to the fore on Friday as Hardik Pandya notched up the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a T20.

Additionally, Sachin Tendulkar sent across his wishes to the Indian Women’s team as Harmanpreet Kaur’s charges set themselves up for a titanic summit clash against Australia on the 8th of March.

Elsewhere, Mitchell Starc was accorded the opportunity to return early from South Africa to watch his wife and Australian lynchpin, Alyssa Healy in action in the aforementioned final while Shreyas Iyer opened up on how he felt batting at the crucial No.4 position in the Indian batting line-up.

Without further ado, here is a look at those in detail.

#1 Hardik Pandya smashes belligerent ton in DY Patil T20 Cup

H ardik Pandya blazed away to another ton

The Indian all-rounder has been out of action since September, courtesy a back injury and the Men In Blue have felt his absence massively. Subsequently, plenty of eyeballs have been trained on Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive cricket during the DY Patil T20 Cup.

A few days earlier, the Mumbai Indians player underlined his credentials with a breathtaking ton and on Friday, he took his game up a notch as he broke several records en route an unprecedented knock.

Facing the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited side, the all-rounder struck 158* off 55 balls, an innings which was laced with 20 sixes and 6 fours. Furthermore, the all-rounder reached his hundred off 39 balls and in the process, ripped apart bowlers of the ilk of Sandeep Sharma and Shivam Dube.

The form of Hardik would serve as a welcome boost to the Indian side as Virat Kohli and his troops get ready to host South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The Men In Blue arrive having endured a sub-standard tour of New Zealand whereas the Proteas would enter the rubber high on confidence, having dispatched a full-strength Australian outfit.

Read the full article here: Hardik Pandya slams the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20s

