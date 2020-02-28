×
Cricket News Today:  Ishant Sharma likely to miss Christchurch Test, Glenn McGrath believes Brian Lara was slightly harder to bowl to than Sachin Tendulkar and more - 28th February 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 18:27 IST

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Ishant Sharma, who is likely to miss the Christchurch Test, followed by Glenn McGrath revealing why Brian Lara was a tougher batsman to bowl to than Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli backs Prithvi Shaw despite the opener's unimpressive performance while Ravi Shastri is hopeful of the team learning from the Wellington defeat.

And lastly, a record attendance anticipated for the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 with more than 50,000 tickets sold already.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Ishant Sharma likely to miss Christchurch Test

Ishant Sharma complained about pain in his right ankle and did not attend the nets on the eve of the Test
Ishant Sharma complained about pain in his right ankle and did not attend the nets on the eve of the Test

India pacer Ishant Sharma is all set to miss the second Test in Christchurch beginning tomorrow due to an ankle injury. According to reports, Sharma suffered pain in his right ankle on the eve of the second Test and didn't take part in the practice session.

The pain goes back to the ankle injury he suffered during his Ranji Trophy game recently for Delhi. In Sharma's absence, Umesh Yadav is set to be called in as a replacement in the playing XI. Sharma took a five-for in the first Test and looked like the only bowler who troubled the Kiwis. Yadav had an extended bowling session under the guidance of head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Full article: New Zealand vs India 2020: Ishant Sharma likely to miss Christchurch Test

Published 28 Feb 2020, 18:27 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ishant Sharma India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Contact Us