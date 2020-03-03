Cricket News Today: Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10 Test batsmen rankings, Ellyse Perry ruled out of World Cup and more - 3rd March 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Mayank Agarwal

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.

First up is Mayank Agarwal dropping out of the Top 10 Test batsmen's rankings, followed by Ellyse Perry being ruled out of ongoing Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury. Tim Southee calls Virat Kohli 'a passionate guy' after his outburst in the second Test while Alex Carey is excited to work with Ricky Ponting during his stint with the Delhi Capitals as part of IPL 2020. And lastly, England players to avoid shaking hands with Sri Lanka players due to Coronavirus threat.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10 in latest ICC rankings update

Mayank Agarwal has lost his spot in the Top 10

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal lost his place in the top 10 of the ICC Test batsmen's rankings after a disappointing outing in the recently concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand.

With nine wickets and 93 runs in the series, New Zealand's latest sensation Kyle Jamieson climbed 26 spots to occupy the 22nd position in the all-rounders' rankings. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee broke into the top five of the rankings after a man-of-the-series performance against India. Kane Williamson lost the third spot to Marnus Labuschagne while Ben Stokes replaced Agarwal in the top 10.

Virat Kohli maintained his second spot, while Kane Williamson slipped one position in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after the #NZvIND series.



➡️ https://t.co/prAx9uffmC pic.twitter.com/YJRok7JJWn — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

Full article: ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10; Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson make giant strides

1 / 5 NEXT