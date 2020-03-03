×
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10 Test batsmen rankings, Ellyse Perry ruled out of World Cup and more - 3rd March 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 19:21 IST

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.

First up is Mayank Agarwal dropping out of the Top 10 Test batsmen's rankings, followed by Ellyse Perry being ruled out of ongoing Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury. Tim Southee calls Virat Kohli 'a passionate guy' after his outburst in the second Test while Alex Carey is excited to work with Ricky Ponting during his stint with the Delhi Capitals as part of IPL 2020. And lastly, England players to avoid shaking hands with Sri Lanka players due to Coronavirus threat.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10 in latest ICC rankings update

Mayank Agarwal has lost his spot in the Top 10
Mayank Agarwal has lost his spot in the Top 10

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal lost his place in the top 10 of the ICC Test batsmen's rankings after a disappointing outing in the recently concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand.

With nine wickets and 93 runs in the series, New Zealand's latest sensation Kyle Jamieson climbed 26 spots to occupy the 22nd position in the all-rounders' rankings. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee broke into the top five of the rankings after a man-of-the-series performance against India. Kane Williamson lost the third spot to Marnus Labuschagne while Ben Stokes replaced Agarwal in the top 10.


Full article: ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal drops out of Top 10; Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson make giant strides 








Published 03 Mar 2020, 19:21 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Ellyse Perry India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
