IPL 2020 | Alex Carey excited to work with Ricky Ponting while playing for Delhi Capitals

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 15:43 IST

Alex Carey
Alex Carey

Delhi Capitals' ₹2.40 crore buy from the latest auction, Alex Carey has expressed his eagerness to work with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting, who is the head coach of DC, will welcome Carey for the first time this season in IPL 2020 beginning March 29.

Quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, Carey revealed his willingness to learn from the best in Ricky Ponting and learn from the cricketing knowledge he possesses from years of experience. He stated that he was amongst the privileged few to have the opportunity to share the dugout during the tense situations to come during the latter half of IPL.

"I can't wait, even if I'm not playing, to just sit alongside him (Ponting) and chat cricket with him. I'll probably hang out of his pocket for the few months that I'm there."

Carey praised the batting strength of DC, with the majority of the share of praise going to the young and talented Rishabh Pant. He explained that with the batting order filled with stalwarts like Pant and Prithvi Shaw, he would prefer batting at number five or six.

"Delhi are really strong at the top with the openers and Rishabh Pant at number four so if there's an opportunity, it'd be at five or six. Which is great for me, if I can keep improving my game in the subcontinent."
"Delhi's a nice spinning wicket so there will be some work to do when we get over there."

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Ricky Ponting spoke highly of Carey. He stated how the cricketer had a dynamic cricketing brain and could tackle any situation thrown at him. He also revealed how Carey could take up the wicket-keeping responsibility if Pant went through any injury troubles.

"He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year."
"And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well." 
Published 03 Mar 2020, 15:43 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Ricky Ponting Alex Carey IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
