Cricket News Today: Sachin Tendulkar to lead star-studded Indian Legends' squad, Steve Waugh praises Virat Kohli and more - 17th February 2020

Sachin Tendulkar at the Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Sachin Tendulkar leading a star-studded Road Safety World Series 2020 side, followed by Steve Waugh speaking highly of Virat Kohli over D/N Tests. Sourav Ganguly affirmed that India will play more of D/N Tests in the future while Faf du Plessis relinquished his captaincy from ODIs and Tests. And lastly, New Zealand announced a 13-man Test squad to face India.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Indian legends announce star-studded squad

The iconic duo will open the innings together once again

The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian Legends in the Road Safety world series - a five-nation tournament for spreading a message for road safety - announced a 12-man squad featuring India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel, Zaheer Khan, and Virender Sehwag.

Apart from the India Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and Australia Legends are the remaining teams taking part in this mega event.

All matches are scheduled to be played in Mumbai and Pune, with the tournament starting from 7th March.

Complete 12-man squad

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe (WK).

Full article: Road Safety World Series 2020: Indian legends announce star-studded squad for the tournament

