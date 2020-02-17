×
Cricket News Today: Sachin Tendulkar to lead star-studded Indian Legends' squad, Steve Waugh praises Virat Kohli and more - 17th February 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 18:49 IST

Sachin Tendulkar at the Bushfire Cricket Bash â Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI
Sachin Tendulkar at the Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Sachin Tendulkar leading a star-studded Road Safety World Series 2020 side, followed by Steve Waugh speaking highly of Virat Kohli over D/N Tests. Sourav Ganguly affirmed that India will play more of D/N Tests in the future while Faf du Plessis relinquished his captaincy from ODIs and Tests. And lastly, New Zealand announced a 13-man Test squad to face India.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Indian legends announce star-studded squad 

The iconic duo will open the innings together once again
The iconic duo will open the innings together once again

The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian Legends in the Road Safety world series - a five-nation tournament for spreading a message for road safety - announced a 12-man squad featuring India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel, Zaheer Khan, and Virender Sehwag.

Apart from the India Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and Australia Legends are the remaining teams taking part in this mega event.

All matches are scheduled to be played in Mumbai and Pune, with the tournament starting from 7th March.

Complete 12-man squad

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe (WK).

Full article: Road Safety World Series 2020: Indian legends announce star-studded squad for the tournament 


Published 17 Feb 2020, 18:49 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
