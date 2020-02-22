Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav set to be part of Asia XI, Ashton Agar heaps praise on 'rockstar' Ravindra Jadeja and more - 22nd February 2020

Virat Kohli is set to be a part of the Asia XI team which will take on the World XI in Dhaka in March

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav set to be part of Asia XI, followed by Ashton Agar praising 'rockstar' Ravindra Jadeja. Jaipur will be hosting the Women’s T20 Challenge matches again this season while Mithali Raj heaped praise on Poonam Yadav's display against Australia. And lastly, Mark Boucher blames Proteas' poor bowling display for the loss in the first T20I.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Kohli, Dhawan, Shami, and Yadav set to be part of Asia XI

Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have named Indian captain Virat Kohli, left-hand opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Mohammad Shami, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav as India's entries into the Asia XI squad to take on World XI in two T20Is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The match is scheduled for the 18th and 21st of March and will see top-flight cricketers take part in the much-anticipated series.

The Pakistan cricketers won't be taking part due to the ongoing PSL but PCB cleared the confusion surrounding their participation in the two T20Is.

"Ganguly sent in the names to the BCB after we checked on the availability of the players. Kohli, Shami, Dhawan and Kuldeep will represent us in the Asia XI team. It has been a while since we sent the names because the Bangladesh board needed the list from BCCI to be able to prepare the Asian squad."

"What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other."

"The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22. Since dates of both the series couldn't be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted."

"It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers."

