IPL 2020: Jaipur to host Women’s T20 Challenge matches again this season; All-Star match venue yet to be finalized

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 10:47 IST

Women
Women's T20 Challenge 2019 (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The third season of the Women's T20 Challenge is most likely to take place again in the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the venue is yet to be confirmed with Sawai Mansingh Stadium emerging as the frontrunner.

A senior official associated with the cash-rich T20 league stated that there will be a total of seven matches that will be played between four teams.


“There would be seven matches between four teams in the women’s IPL and Jaipur is likely to host them.”

The source also cleared the air over the confusion regarding the All-Star IPL match which was postponed and will now take place once IPL 2020 ends.

He also hinted that the performing players will have more chances of participating in that game.


“The venue for the match is yet to be finalised. We will have to see the performances of the players (and then select) them.”

The Women's T20 Challenge will have one addition this time around. Instead of three, the competition will feature four teams, and there will be seven matches in total.

Last year, Indian Women's superstars Smriti Mandhana (Supernovas), Harmanpreet Kaur (Trailblazers) and Mithali Raj (Velocity) lead their respective teams with Kaur helping her team win the third edition of the league.

Published 22 Feb 2020, 10:47 IST
IPL 2020 Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
