Cricket: What 2018 has taught us?

Biggest incident of 2018

The year 2018 has had its fair share highs and lows in terms of cricket. No other year has seen this much ups, and downs in recent times. It is time to look back at the year that was, and chronicle the good and the bad. Please leave a comment and let me know what you thought of my list.

This year saw Chennai Super Kings returning after a two-year gap and winning the IPL, New Zealand, and England winning their first Test tour in Asia in a long time, the sandpaper gate incident, and many such events.

There is always great learning to take from episodes of this great game. Thus, in this article, we will look at what the year 2018 has taught us in terms of Cricket.

#5 Old is Gold in T20s

Probably one of the highlights of the year

IPL season 11 was marketed as the year of Chennai Super Kings's return. There was one other team from Rajasthan who made their return, but the emotions of the fans from Chennai was the reason for this type of build up.

Chennai's buys at the auction raised a lot of eyebrows because of them picking a lot of aged cricketers, and this led them to be criticized from cricket analyst all over the world. Little did they know of what was going to transpire in the months to follow.

Super Kings from Chennai defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third IPL Championship, and in the process becoming the most successful team in the tournament's history.

One of the major reason for CSK's triumph was the experience of their players. Most of their victories came after match-winning performances of their senior cricketers who at the start of the tournament coined as aged cricketers.

No one could have scripted a better comeback than Chennai Super Kings, and it was the perfect homecoming of the city's adopted son Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

