Cricketers wish KKR captain Dinesh Karthik on his 35th birthday

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has played 182 IPL games and 152 international matches for the Indian cricket team

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik received heartfelt wishes on the occasion of his 35th birthday.

Cricketers, past and present, along with renowned commentators and cricket experts, took to social networking websites to offer their wishes to the wicket-keeper batsman. Karthik celebrated his last birthday in England with the Indian cricket team during the Cricket World Cup 2019.

However, this time around, he will be celebrating this important day with his loved ones at home due to the lockdown directives issued by the Government of India.

Current Indian cricketers like captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav wished Dinesh Karthik on different social media platforms. Past cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh also joined in to offer their wishes.

No cricket has been possible due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected not only cricket but all sporting activities throughout the world.

Eminent cricket commentator and anchor Harsha Bhogle wished Dinesh Karthik on his 35th birthday.

"A very happy birthday to the cheerful @DineshKarthik. Wish you many more. Look forward to seeing you on the field, whenever that moment comes."

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote:

"Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik. May this year bring you loads of happiness and success."

Rohit Sharma posted on Instagram wishing Dinesh Karthik:

"Happy birthday Dk baba. Thanks for that last ball six."

Yuvraj Singh also shared a lovely message for Dinesh Karthik, which said:

"I hope you’re not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser. Happy birthday bud @DineshKarthik. God bless! Hope you & Dipika are doing well in these tough times."

Kuldeep Yadav wrote:

"Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik bhai. Have a lovely day. Wishing you good health and happiness."

Ravichandran Ashwin wrote:

"Many more happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik , have a great day and beyond."

WV Raman said:

"Happy birthday @DineshKarthik.. Have a great day and wish you health and happiness."

KKR also wished their captain Dinesh Karthik

"𝐃 (calm) and 𝐊(omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger! #HappyBirthday @DineshKarthik - Let the wishes pour in. #HappyBirthdayDK #DineshKarthik #Captain #KKR #KolkataKnightRiders."

Cheteshwar Pujara wrote:

"Happiest birthday to you @DineshKarthik! Wish you a year full happiness and lots of good cricket."

Wriddhiman Saha wrote:

"Happiest Birthday @DineshKarthik ! May you have a wonderful year ahead!"

Navdeep Saini wrote:

"Wish you a very Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik bhai. Stay Blessed."

KL Rahul wrote:

"Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless.@DineshKarthik."

Shikhar Dhawan wrote:

"Happy birthday @DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed."

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote:

"Happy birthday @DineshKarthik Bless you.. have a good one."

Ishan Porel wrote:

"Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik! Lots of love, respect and goodwishes! Enjoy your day."