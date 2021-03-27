CSA to allow IPL-bound players to quit Pakistan ODI series midway

South Africa's IPL-bound players have been allowed to leave the home ODI series against Pakistan early in order to fly out to India in time for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

It is understood that Cricket South Africa (CSA) will allow IPL-bound South African national cricketers to leave for the IPL after the conclusion of the 2nd ODI on April 4.

The three-match ODI series commences on April 2 and will be followed by 4 T20Is. IPL 2021, on the other hand, kicks off on April 9 with the opening encounter between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The group of players which will travel to India midway through the ODI series is expected to include Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings).

There has been some dissent shown by former Pakistan players over CSA's decision to allow some of its star players to fly off for the IPL during an on-going international tour.

Former players show disappointment on South African cricketers leaving national fixtures for IPL

Former Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif opined that Pakistan should not play a weakened Proteas side and that the two boards should have agreed upon playing their full-strength squads while planning the series:

"If Pakistan had left out their five main players, would South Africa have still played with Pakistan? Then why are Pakistan playing with them? Pakistan should not play a weak team. When both boards decided this series, they would have decided on playing their full-strength sides. You are fooling the broadcasters by playing weakened sides."

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn also took to Twitter following the announcement of South Africa's squads for the Pakistan tour and questioned why mainstays of the South African T20 squad are not available.

I missed the reason why our big dogs aren’t playing the T20s against Pak? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 18, 2021